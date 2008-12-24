What's On Your Christmas Wish List?

The sleigh gets moving in about 14 hours so we’re running out of time.
I have five holiday wishes. They are:
- A product-oriented, cost-cutting Yahoo CEO.
- A Microsoft-Yahoo search deal.
- A healthy New York Times that’s sold its stake in its new building and cut the newsroom 30%.
- Fewer, more premium ads on Facebook
- Google Chrome for the Mac.
What are your holiday wishes for the industry in 2009?
Photo: Vanessa Pike-Russell
