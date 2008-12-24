What's On Your Christmas Wish List?

The sleigh gets moving in about 14 hours so we’re running out of time.



I have five holiday wishes. They are:

A product-oriented, cost-cutting Yahoo CEO.

A Microsoft-Yahoo search deal.

A healthy New York Times that’s sold its stake in its new building and cut the newsroom 30%.

Fewer, more premium ads on Facebook

Google Chrome for the Mac.

What are your holiday wishes for the industry in 2009?

Photo: Vanessa Pike-Russell

