Here's What Some Of The Biggest Names On Wall Street Have In Their NCAA Brackets

No one can escape March Madness, not even the Masters of the Universe. With that in mind, Bloomberg TV’s Stephanie Ruhle collected final four picks from some of the biggest names on Wall Street.

Of all of them, only JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon wouldn’t share his entire final four, just his top pick (Duke).

Here’s the rundown, and you can watch Ruhle talk about their picks (and some helpful hints on how to build your bracket) in the video below.

Appaloosa Management’s David Tepper:

Florida (1)

Arizona (1)

Louisville (4)

Virginia (1)

Pine River Capital Management’s Steve Kuhn:

Florida (1)

Creighton (3)

Wichita State (1)

Iowa State (3)

Oaktree Capital Management’s Howard Marks:

Florida (1)

Wisconsin (2)

Wichita State (1)

Michigan State (4)

Fortress Investment Group’s Mike Novogratz:

Florida (1)

Wisconsin (2)

Louisville (4)

Michigan State (4)

Goldman Sachs’ Gary Cohn:

Florida (1)

Arizona (1)

Michigan (2)

Michigan State (4)

Greenlight Capital Inc’s David Einhorn:

Florida (1)

Wisconsin (2)

Wichita State (1)

Michigan State (4)

12th Avenue Management’s Marc Lasry:

Florida (1)

Wisconsin (2)

Duke (3)

UNC (6)

and… JPMorgan Chase & Co’s Jamie Dimon:

Duke (3), just Duke.

Check out the video below:

