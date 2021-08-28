Everything coming to – and leaving – Netflix in September

- Netflix just announced the list of titles that will be coming to and leaving the site next month.
- New seasons of shows like “Nailed It!” and “Dear White People” will be available in September.
- But favorites like “Boogie Nights” and “The Karate Kid” will be leaving as well.
Also coming to the site in a few weeks are films like “School of Rock” and “Letters to Juliet,” as well as new episodes of “Nailed It!”
But some favorites will be removed from Netflix in September too, including all three “Austin Powers” movies, and the first four season of “Star Trek: Enterprise.”
Keep reading to find out everything that’s coming to — and leaving — Netflix in September.
Available 9/1/21
“A Cinderella Story”
“Agatha Christie’s Crooked House”
“Barbie Big City Big Dreams”
“Blade Runner: The Final Cut” (1982)
“The Blue Lagoon” (1980)
“Chappie”
“Clear and Present Danger”
“Cliffhanger”
“Cold Mountain”
“Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles”
“Dear John”
“Do the Right Thing”
“Freedom Writers”
“Green Lantern”
“House Party”
“House Party 2”
“House Party 3”
“How to Be a Cowboy” — Netflix Series
“The Interview”
“Kid-E-Cats: Season 2”
“Labyrinth”
“Letters to Juliet”
“Love Don’t Cost a Thing” (2003)
“Mars Attacks!”
“Marshall”
“Mystery Men”
“The Nutty Professor”
“The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps”
“Once Upon a Time in America”
“Open Season 2”
“Rhyme & Reason”
“School of Rock”
“Tears of the Sun”
“Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror” — Netflix Documentary
“Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins”
Available 9/2/21
“Afterlife of the Party” — Netflix Film
“Final Account”
“Q-Force” — Netflix Series
Available 9/3/21
“Dive Club” — Netflix Family
“Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1” — Netflix Series
“Sharkdog” — Netflix Family
“Worth” — Netflix Film
Available 9/6/21
“Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space” — Netflix Documentary
Available 9/7/21
“Kid Cosmic: Season 2” — Netflix Family
“Octonauts: Above & Beyond” — Netflix Family
“On the Verge” — Netflix Series
“Untold: Breaking Point” — Netflix Documentary
Available 9/8/21
“The Circle: Season 3” — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)
“Into the Night: Season 2” — Netflix Series
“JJ+E” — Netflix Film
Available 9/9/21
“Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali” — Netflix Documentary
“The Women and the Murderer” — Netflix Documentary
Available 9/10/21
“Firedrake the Silver Dragon” — Netflix Family
“Kate” — Netflix Film
“Lucifer: The Final Season” — Netflix Series
“Metal Shop Masters” — Netflix Series
“Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series” — Netflix Family
“Prey” — Netflix Film
“Yowamushi Pedal”
“Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road”
Available 9/13/21
“Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space” — Netflix Documentary
Available 9/14/21
“A StoryBots Space Adventure” — Netflix Family
“Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5” — Netflix Series
“The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2” — Netflix Series
“You vs. Wild: Out Cold” — Netflix Family
Available 9/15/21
“Nailed It!: Season 6” — Netflix Series
“Nightbooks” — Netflix Film
“Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9”
“Schumacher” — Netflix Documentary
“Too Hot To Handle Latino” — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)
Available 9/16/21
“He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” — Netflix Family
“Jaws”
“Jaws 2”
“Jaws 3”
“Jaws: The Revenge”
“My Heroes Were Cowboys” — Netflix Documentary
Available 9/17/21
“Ankahi Kahaniya” — Netflix Film
“Chicago Party Aunt” — Netflix Series
“The Father Who Moves Mountains” — Netflix Film
“Sex Education: Season 3” — Netflix Series
“Squid Game” — Netflix Series
“The Stronghold” — Netflix Film
Available 9/19/21
“Dark Skies”
Available 9/20/21
“Grown Ups”
Available 9/21/21
“Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel” — Netflix Family
“Love on the Spectrum: Season 2” — Netflix Series
Available 9/22/21
“Confessions of an Invisible Girl” — Netflix Film
“Dear White People: Volume 4” — Netflix Series
“Intrusion” — Netflix Film
“Jaguar” — Netflix Series
“Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan” — Netflix Documentary
Available 9/23/21
“Je Suis Karl” — Netflix Film
Available 9/24/21
“Blood & Water: Season 2” — Netflix Series
“Ganglands (Braqueurs)” — Netflix Series
“Jailbirds New Orleans” — Netflix Series
“Midnight Mass” — Netflix Series
“My Little Pony: A New Generation” — Netflix Family
“The Starling” — Netflix Film
“Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia” — Netflix Documentary
Available 9/28/21
“Ada Twist, Scientist” — Netflix Family
“Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!” — Netflix Comedy Special
Available 9/29/21
“The Chestnut Man” — Netflix Series
“Friendzone” — Netflix Film
“MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1” — Netflix Series
“No One Gets Out Alive” — Netflix Film
“Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1”
“Sounds Like Love” — Netflix Film
Available 9/30/21
“Love 101: Season 2” — Netflix Series
“Luna Park” — Netflix Series
“The Phantom”
Leaving 9/3/21
“Kicking and Screaming”
Leaving 9/6/21
“Midnight Special”
Leaving 9/7/21
“Ripper Street: Series 1-5”
Leaving 9/11/21
“Turbo”
Leaving 9/12/21
“I’m Sorry: Seasons 1-2”
Leaving 9/14/21
“Pawn Stars: Season 2”
Leaving 9/15/21
“Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2”
“As Above, So Below”
“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”
Leaving 9/16/21
“Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3”
Leaving 9/18/21
“Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4”
Leaving 9/26/21
“The Grandmaster”
Leaving 9/30/21
“Air Force One”
“Austin Powers in Goldmember”
“Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery”
“Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me”
“Boogie Nights”
“Cradle 2 the Grave”
“Evil: Season 1”
“Fools Rush In”
“Insidious”
“The Karate Kid”
“The Karate Kid Part II”
“Kung Fu Panda”
“Kung Fu Panda 2”
“No Strings Attached”
“The Pianist”
“Prom Night”
“The Queen”
“Star Trek”
“Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4”
“Star Trek: Seasons 1-3”
“Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7”
“The Unicorn: Season 1”
“Why Do Fools Fall in Love”