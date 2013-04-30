What's Next For Tim Tebow?

NBC SportsNow that the Tim Tebow train wreck with the New York Jets is finally over, the Heisman Trophy winner may actually have several options. But unfortunately, none of them sound very appealing.



If Tebow wants to remain a quarterback…

Chicago Bears — Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com spoke with a source that said “watch the Bears.” New Bears head coach Marc Trestman has a history with Tebow, having tutored him prior to the NFL draft in 2010. And he was impressed enough during those workouts that Trestman held Tebow’s draft rights while head coach of the Montreal Alouettes in the Canadian Football League.

Jacksonville Jaguars — Yes, the Jags have been adamant that they are not interested in bringing Tebow home. But that may have been a smokescreen to avoid being blackmailed into giving up a draft pick. But the one factor that cannot be ignored is that the Jags’ owner wants to make a splash and Tebow will sell tickets and merchandise. And while the Jags attendance was better in 2012, it was still just 17th overall.

Philadelphia Eagles — If Chip Kelly is indeed going to use an offence similar to the one he used at Oregon, he could be tempted by Tebow, a good runner that also happens to throw the ball.

San Francisco 49ers — As Peter King of Fox Sports noted on “The Dan Patrick Show,” if Tebow is committed to remaining a quarterback, his best bet may be to join a team with an established quarterback and work on his craft for a couple of years as a backup. One strong possibility is the 49ers where they run a version of the Pistol offence and have a coach in Jim Harbaugh that is not afraid to be creative.

If Tebow is willing to change positions…

New England Patriots — According to Adam Shefter, several teams showed some interest in trading for Tebow, but only if he was willing to play tight end. Bill Belichick is no stranger to players that are projects or players that are potential distractions. But the Patriots are not going to use Tebow as a quarterback.

If Tebow is willing to change leagues…

Canadian Football League — Tebow heading north to the pass-happy CFL would seem like a disaster waiting to happen. But if a team in Canada wants to create some buzz and sell some tickets, and if Tebow wants to improve his game as a starter, the CFL could be a potential landing spot.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.