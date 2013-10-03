What's Next For The Cast Of 'Breaking Bad'?

“Breaking Bad” may have seen its last meth deal on Sunday night — the thrilling end of a five-season crime drama series that earned 10 Emmy Awards throughout its duration — but who says the high-level fun has to stop here?

There may not be a Walter, Jesse, Skyler, or Hank anymore, but there is Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn, Aaron Paul, and Dean Norris, among other cast members, and they have some big plans up their sleeves.

Take a look at what the “Breaking Bad” cast is working on next:

Bryan Cranston

Cranston may no longer be the timid chem teacher turned villainous meth kingpin known as Walter White, but his upcoming projects are not any less interesting.

Since “Breaking Bad,” Cranston has slipped into the role of President Lyndon B. Johnson in the play “All the Way” — running through Oct. 12 at the American Repertory Theatre in Cambridge, Mass. He’ll return to television in a recurring role as Ted’s former boss on the final season of “How I Met Your Mother.” Cranston has several movies on the radar, too, including indie “Cold Comes the Night” where he has a great Russian accent and next year’s “Godzilla” remake in which he will play a scientist. Fitting.

Anna Gunn

Coming off an Emmy win for best supporting actress in a drama, Gunn will star in TV movie “Rita,” a drama series about a private school teacher learning to balance the outrageous parents of her entitled students, and the demands of raising her own teenagers. The pilot has yet to be picked up.

Aaron Paul

We’re going to miss Walter’s partner-in-crime, Jesse, but Paul has a busy year ahead of him with multiple movies in the works.

In the next few months, you can catch him in “Decoding Anne Parker” with Helen Hunt, and indie flick “Quad” with Tom Berenger and Jeff Daniels. Next year he’ll star alongside Pierce Brosnan in “A Long Way Down,” and will have his first leading role as a street racer in the video game adaptation, “Need for Speed.” If four flicks aren’t enough, Paul will take on the role of Joshua in Ridley Scott’s historical drama “Exodus” due out December 2014.

Dean Norris

We bid adieu to Hank Schrader (and his temper), but in just a few weeks Norris will be back on the big screen in the Ridley Scott-directed “The Counselor,” about a lawyer who finds himself in the dark world of drug trafficking. We have the feeling Norris will fit into this film just fine. Norris also plays lead role, Big Jim Rennie, on CBS’s “Under the Dome” — a drama based on Steven King’s book of the same name. The series just wrapped up its first season and will head into its second next summer.

Betsy Brandt

Brandt will continue in her role as Annie, the wife of Mike Henry in the acclaimed NBC sitcom “The Michael J. Fox Show.” The series follows Henry as he returns to work and struggles to balance career and family, following Parkinson’s diagnosis.

RJ Mitte

Mitte plays Charlie in “The Devil’s Ink,” slated to be released sometime next year. The action flick tells the story of an ex-con (Zoe Bell) who finds herself seeking revenge after her tattoo parlor becomes involved in scandal.

Bob Odenkirk

“Breaking Bad” is over, but we’re pretty sure the AMC spinoff “Better Call Saul” is the next best thing. The prequel will follow Odenkirk’s character, cheesy attorney Saul Goodman (with his even cheesier ad slogan), in the time before he meets Walter White. No word on a premiere date, but we’re anxious to get back to Albuquerque.

Jonathan Banks

Banks has a number of indie films in the works, including “Watercolor Postcards,” “Bullet” and “Authors Anonymous” — a film featuring “Big Bang Theory’s” Kaley Cuoco.

Giancarlo Esposito

Catch Esposito in his role as Major Tom Neville, a former insurance adjuster-cum-miltia member in NBC’s “Revolution.” He’ll also star in short-film “They Die by Dawn” and the full-length “Poker Night.”

Vince Gilligan

We can’t forget the mastermind behind the epicness that is “Breaking Bad.” Director Vince Gilligan will continue to work with AMC on the “Better Call Saul” spinoff series, and will make a return to broadcast cable with his detective-drama “Battle Creek.” The show is set to debut on CBS in the 2014-’15 season.

