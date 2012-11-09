Mitt Romney lost his second bid for the presidency, and a lingering question remains unanswered: What’s next for Mitt Romney?



Find out what the future holds for Mitt Romney below:

Produced by William Wei



And Don’t Miss…

The GOP Needs To Do A Lot Of Serious Soul Searching And More

How Barack Obama Got To 270 Electoral Votes

Mitt Romney Concedes Election To Obama

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.