US

What's Next For Mitt Romney?

William Wei

Mitt Romney lost his second bid for the presidency, and a lingering question remains unanswered: What’s next for Mitt Romney?

Find out what the future holds for Mitt Romney below:

Produced by William Wei

And Don’t Miss…

The GOP Needs To Do A Lot Of Serious Soul Searching And More

How Barack Obama Got To 270 Electoral Votes

Mitt Romney Concedes Election To Obama

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.