Mint.com: Staying Free At Intuit, Android App In The Works

Just two years after its launch, personal finance site Mint.com was acquired by Intuit for $170 million.
So what’s next, now that the popular Web 2.0 tool — developed by a small startup — will be part of a huge company? Mint founder and CEO Aaron Patzer sat down with us this week to share some of his plans.
A few key points:
- Mint will stay FREE
- They are looking into a “one-click” bill pay and funds transfer process
- With Intuit, they’re hoping to expand internationally
- Google Android app on the way, BlackBerry will take longer because of platform challenges
(Also, apologies for the lighting that makes me look like a floating head. Our video studio is very much in beta, but we thought you’d appreciate seeing Aaron talk.)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.