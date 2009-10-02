Mint.com: Staying Free At Intuit, Android App In The Works

Dan Frommer, William Wei

Just two years after its launch, personal finance site Mint.com was acquired by Intuit for $170 million.

So what’s next, now that the popular Web 2.0 tool — developed by a small startup — will be part of a huge company? Mint founder and CEO Aaron Patzer sat down with us this week to share some of his plans.

A few key points:

  • Mint will stay FREE
  • They are looking into a “one-click” bill pay and funds transfer process
  • With Intuit, they’re hoping to expand internationally
  • Google Android app on the way, BlackBerry will take longer because of platform challenges

(Also, apologies for the lighting that makes me look like a floating head. Our video studio is very much in beta, but we thought you’d appreciate seeing Aaron talk.)
 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.