Mint.com: Staying Free At Intuit, Android App In The Works

Just two years after its launch, personal finance site Mint.com was acquired by Intuit for $170 million.



So what’s next, now that the popular Web 2.0 tool — developed by a small startup — will be part of a huge company? Mint founder and CEO Aaron Patzer sat down with us this week to share some of his plans.

A few key points:

Mint will stay FREE

They are looking into a “one-click” bill pay and funds transfer process

With Intuit, they’re hoping to expand internationally

Google Android app on the way, BlackBerry will take longer because of platform challenges

(Also, apologies for the lighting that makes me look like a floating head. Our video studio is very much in beta, but we thought you’d appreciate seeing Aaron talk.)



