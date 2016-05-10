6 things that lie ahead for Jon Snow on 'Game of Thrones'

(Spoilers for the most recent episodes of “Game of Thrones” ahead.)

OK, so obviously, Jon Snow is alive.

While that feeds the international desire for an answer to the character’s fate, there’s more to life, and most certainly to fate, than opening one’s eyes and breathing. One must have purpose.

“Jon’s never been afraid of death, and that’s made him a strong and honorable person,” Kit Harington told Entertainment Weekly of his character’s future.

“He realises something about his life now: He has to live it, because that’s all there is. He’s been over the line and there’s nothing there. And that changes him. It literally puts the fear of God into him. He’s seen oblivion and that’s got to change somebody in the most fundamental way there is.”

Now that Jon Snow is back from the dead, automatically there’s a checklist of things that he has to do. After all, “Thrones” fans haven’t spent the last 10 months debating, looking for clues, examining the blood splatter, tracking Harington’s travel, and making sure his curly locks hadn’t been shorn just because they would miss the actor, right?

We didn’t think so. It’s his story going forward that matters.

Here’s a look at what may lie ahead for the resurrected Jon Snow:

Jon Snow could be altered somehow. HBO A popular hashtag floating around Twitter for the past year has been #ZombieJonSnow. It's a fitting description for the man we may meet on the next few 'Thrones' episodes. There has been a longstanding rule in George R.R. Martin's 'A Song of Ice and Fire' books universe that whenever a character returns from death, a piece of his humanity is lost. 'My characters who come back from death are worse for wear,' Martin said in a 2011 Sound of Young America radio interview. 'In some ways, they're not even the same characters anymore. The body may be moving, but some aspect of the spirit is changed or transformed, and they have lost something.' Jon Snow will say goodbye to The Night's Watch, or not. HBO Now that he's back, it might seem as if Jon Snow must reclaim his position of Lord Commander of The Night's Watch. After all, he did make an oath. But by virtue of having died, Jon Snow may get out of the oath due to a loophole. 'Night gathers and now my watch begins. It shall not end until my death,' the pledge states. The oath also says he can't marry, have children, or take a throne. The Week points out that the upcoming third episode is titled, 'Oathbreaker.' On to bigger and better things? Maybe not. Melisandre believes Jon Snow could be the second coming of great hero Azor Ahai, or 'the prince that was promised.' If so, one of his tasks is to protect people from the White Walkers. So at the very least, his and the Night's Watch's duties align. He'll need to prove he has Targaryen blood. HBO In order for Jon Snow to truly be the chosen one, he needs to be born from the line of House Targaryen. That brings us back to a popular fan theory that Jon's real parents are Lyanna Stark (Ned's sister) and Rhaegar Targaryen. That would make him Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) nephew. He'll have to find a mythic sword. HBO As the chosen one, Jon Snow will have to find a mythic sword called the lightbringer, appropriately named since it's for fighting the darkness. The last time viewers saw the sword, it was with Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane). But since it only glowed with light and didn't radiate heat, Melisandre (Carice van Houten) got an inkling that Stannis wasn't the chosen one. He'll reunite with Bran Stark. Helen Sloan/HBO Part of the prophecy for the chosen one includes partnering with the Children of the Forest in order to win the war against the White Walkers. Well, guess who's really chummy with the Children? Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright). That would be a natural way to reunite Jon with his half-brother (or half-cousin if Lyanna is his mother) and continue his mission. Or, Jon Snow can just get some Stark revenge. HBO And what if he's not the chosen one and Melisandre is wrong once again? At the very least, Jon Snow could use his second chance at life to get revenge on all those and their families who are responsible for killing his relatives.

