What's Next For Facebook?

Facebook IPO day is finally here! Now what?



Watch the video below to find out what’s on the road ahead for Facebook:

Produced by: Kamelia Angelova and William Wei

Don’t Miss:

• Should You Buy Facebook Stock

• What Normal People Really Think About The Facebook IPO

• Mark Zuckerberg Proved He Can Build A Startup, But Can He Lead A Publicly Traded Company

