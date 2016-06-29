Here's everything coming to Netflix UK in July

Warner Bros. All seven seasons of the popular series ‘Gilmore Girls’ will be available for binge-watching from July 1.

Each month, Netflix welcomes a long list of films and TV shows to its library.

This July, users of the streaming service can look forward to binge-watching all seven seasons of the popular TV series, “Gilmore Girls,” in the lead-up to the launch of Netflix’s four-part follow-up series, “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” on November 22.

Other acclaimed TV releases include the second season of “Fargo” — a dark drama adapted from the Coen brothers’ film of the same name — with an excellent cast including Kirsten Dunst, Colin Hanks, Patrick Wilson, and Ted Danson.

Netflix originals like “Tallulah” — a film about two women who unite over a kidnapped baby, with Ellen Page and Allison Janney — and “Stranger Things,” a drama series set in 1980s Midwestern America starring Winona Ryder, are also worth adding to your watchlist.

Here’s the full list of July’s releases:

Available 1/7/16

“A Decent Arrangement” (2011)

“Akeelah and the Bee” (2006)

“Amok” (2014)

“The Arrival” (1996)

“Baba” (2002)

“Between,” Season 2, Netflix original

“Bill Hicks: Revelations” (1993)

“Brannigan” (1975)

“Bright Night” (2015)

“Brotherly Love” (2015)

Freestyle Releasing ‘Brotherly Love’ is about an American high-school basketball player’s rise to fame

“Buddies” (1983)

“Can’t Run From Love,” Season 1

“Chauranga” (2014)

“Chelsea,” Season 1, Netflix original

“Cowboy Bebop,” Season 1

“Daft Punk Unchained” (2015)

“Daughters of Mother India” (2015)

“Dwayne Perkins: Take Note” (2016)

“Eastsiders,” Seasons 1 & 2

“The End,” Season 1

“Exit Afghanistan” (2013)

“Ezel,” Season 1

“Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex But Were Afraid to Ask” (1972)

“Family Fever” (2014)

“Fittest on Earth” (2015)

“Floating!” (2015)

“Forks Over Knives” (2001)

“Forks Over Knives Presents: The Engine 2 Kitchen Rescue” (2011)

“The Future of Water,” Season 1

“Gilmore Girls,” Seasons 1 – 7

Warner Bros. Stars Hollow’s favourite mother-daughter duo Lorelai and Rory Gilmore returns to Netflix.

“Haraamkhor” (2015)

“Hirschen” (2014)

“Horrid Henry,” Season 4

“I.D.” (1995)

“III – The Ritual” (2015)

“Indie Game: Life After” (2014)

“Jem and the Holograms,” Seasons 1 – 3

“Jim Jefferies: Freedumb,” Netflix original

“Kacak,” Season 1

“Kaptn Oskar”(2013)

“Karadayi,” Season 1

“Kate and Mim-Mim,” Season 1

“The Killer Elite” (1975)

“Klappe Cowboy!” (2012)

“Kumu Hina” (2014)

“Kurt Seyit & Sura,” Season 1

“Kya Kool Hain Hum 3” (2016)

“The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane” (1976)

“Love and Marriage,” Season 1

“Love Steaks” (2013)

“Marco Polo,” Season 2, Netflix original

“Mossad 101,” Season 1

“Mount Joy” (2014)

“My Friend Rockefeller” (2015)

“NatureVision TV,” Collection 1

“Offspring,” Seasons 1 – 5

“Operation Proposal,” Season 1

“The Pink Mirror” (2003)

“The Presence” (2010)

“Road to Yesterday” (2015)

“Running Scared” (2006)

“Sam Kinison: Family Entertainment Hour” (1991)

“Spotless,” Season 1, Netflix original

“Stealing History” (2005)

“Suicide (Hitabdut)” (2014)

“Terminus” (2015)

“The Taking of Pelham 1, 2, 3” (1998)

“The Wicker Man” (2006)

“The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle!” Season 2

“Thief” (1981)

“Welcome to the Punch” (2013)

“Well Wishes” (2015)

“White Collar,” Season 6

“Willie Barcena: The Truth Hurts” (2016)

“X: Past Is Present” (2015)

“You Carry Me” (2015)

Available 4/7/16

“Kuromukoro,” Season 1, Netflix original

Available 5/7/16

“Thithi” (2015)

Available 6/7/16

“Belle” (2013)

“Brahman Naman,” Netflix original

“Pretty Little Liars,” Season 7

Available 7/7/16

“The Armour of Light” (2015)

Available 8/7/16

“The Invitation” (2015)

“Mono” (2016)

“Word Party,” Season 1

Available 11/7/16

“The Returned,” Season 2

Available 12/7/16

“PAW Patrol,” Season 2

“Scream,” Season 2

FX Kirsten Dunst stars in the second season of the acclaimed series ‘Fargo,’ set in the 1970s.

Available 13/7/16

“Fargo,” Season 2

“The Fault in Our Stars” (2014)

Avaible 14/7/16

“Dragon Blade” (2015)

“Magi: Adventure of Sinbad,” Season 1

“Six Degrees of Separation” (1993)

Available 15/7/16

“A Good Rain Knows” (2009)

“The Adventures of Puss in Boots,” Season 3, Netflix original

“Gavin & Stacey,” Season 3

“Ghostheads” (2016)

“Holidays” (2016)

“International Street Art” (2014)

“Jellies” (2015)

“The Lava Field,” Season 1

“Lusers” (2015)

“Ocean Wonders” (2015)

“Puss in Boots” (2011)

“Rudhramadevi” (2015)

“Shrek 2” (2004)

“Shrek Forever After” (2010)

“Shrek the Third” (2007)

“Small is Beautiful” (2015)

“Soul Plane” (2004)

“Stranger Things,” Season 1, Netflix original

Paramount Pictures Kids and grown-ups alike can watch the family-friendly addition, ‘Shrek Forever After.’

Available 17/7/16

“The Human Experiment” (2013)

“The Purge: Anarchy” (2014)

Available 18/7/16

“Power,” Season 3

Available 20/7/16

“The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland” (1999)

“Genghis Khan” (1965)

“Joe Dirt” (2001)

“Labyrinth” (1986)

“The Mirror Has Two Faces” (1996)

“Resident Evil: Retribution” (2012)

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” (2014)

Available 21/7/16

“Before We Go” (2014)

“Internet Famous” (2016)

Available 22/7/16

“Bojack Horseman,” Season 3, Netflix original

“Degrassi: Next Class,” Season 2, Netflix original

“Million Dollar Arm” (2014)

Available 23/7/16

“QI,” Season 12

Available 24/7/16

“Popples,” Season 3, Netflix original

Available 25/7/16

“The Concubine” (2012)

“Enemies In-Law” (2015)

“Eungyo” (2012)

“The Exclusive: Beat the Devil’s Tattoo” (2015)

“Hope” (2013)

“Manhole” (2014)

“Man on High Heels” (2014)

“Power,” Season 3

“The Silenced” (2015)

“Tazza: The Hidden Card” (2014)

“Queen of the Night” (2013)

Netflix Ellen Page gives an impressive performance in the Netflix original ‘Tallulah.’

Available 27/7/16

“April Fool’s Day” (1986)

“Hard Eight” (1996)

“It Started in Naples” (1960)

“Pretty Baby” (1978)

“The Tenant” (1976)

Available 29/7/16

“Home,” Season 1, Netflix original

“LEGO Bionicle: The Journey to One,” Season 1, Netflix original

“Tallulah,” Netflix original

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.