Here's What's New On Netflix In October

Murray Close/Lionsgate Before the next ‘Hunger Games’ films comes to theatres, catch up with the latest instalment featuring Jennifer Lawrence.

If you’re not tuning into any of the new fall TV shows, Netflix has released its new list of releases for the month of October.

There are some good ones here.

Now that Vince Vaughn has been cast in “True Detective,” you can catch him in one of his old flicks from 2001, “Domestic Disturbance.” Before Jennifer Lawrence returns to the big screen in November, get caught up with “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”

Chelsea Handler’s comedy special “Uganda Be Kidding Me” will premiere halfway through the month. The special is part of a reported $US10 million contract the comedienne signed with the streaming service earlier this year.

Here’s what you should check out on Netflix in October:

TV

“Arrow” season 2 (Available 10/8)

The release date was pushed back until this month, but if you still want to catch up before tuning into season three, here’s your chance.“Sons of Anarchy” season 6 (Available 10/25)

The final season of FX’s series is already underway, but now you can relive the last season without paying for the disc set.

Chelsea Handler’s “Uganda Be Kidding Me” special (Available 10/10)

It’s not technically a show, nor is it a movie, so we’ll mention it here. Netflix spent a reported $US10 million on Handler so it’s worth checking out to see if the comedienne was a wise investment for the streaming site.

Movies

Andrew Cooper, SMPSP / The Weinstein Company ‘Django Unchained’ with Jamie Foxx and Leonardo DiCaprio will be available near the end of the month to stream.

“Domestic Disturbance” (available 10/1)

Vince Vaughn stars one of his early dramatic roles as a husband with a secret identity.

“Finding Forrester” (available 10/1)

Sean Connery mentors a young writer in this classic which also features a young Anna Paquin.



“Kramer vs Kramer” (available 10/1)

One of two Oscar-winning Dustin Hoffman performances on this list in which he fights Meryl Streep in a custody battle.



“Rescue Dawn” (available 10/1)

Before he was Batman, Christian Bale was fighting for his life in a torture camp in Vietnam.

“Romeo + Juliet” (available 10/1)

Often the cool version kids will substitute for reading the actual Shakespearean play, it’s young Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes longing for love on the streets of Verona Beach with guns in place of swords.

“Sleepless in Seattle” (available 10/1)

Tom Hanks. Meg Ryan. What else is there to say?

“Shivers” (available 10/1)

If you’re looking for a scare, it’s the first film from horror master David Cronenberg (“The Fly”) described as about “bloodthirsty, wormlike parasites” — in one gruesome and memorable sequence, they attack a woman in a bathtub

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (available 10/21)

This is a must watch if you need a refresher before the sequel, “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part I,” comes out in November. It’s the movie everyone will be talking about this fall.

“Django Unchained” (available 10/25) — If you haven’t seen Quentin Tarantino’s latest Oscar winner, watch this one for the onscreen tension between Leonardo DiCaprio and Christoph Waltz.

“Rain Man” (available 10/31)

Don’t get too excited for Dustin Hoffman’s Oscar-winning performances yet. You’ll have to wait until Halloween for this one. We’re sad, too.

Need a bigger selection? Here’s the full list of October releases:

Available 10/1

“Annie” (1982) “Annie: A Royal Adventure” (1995) “Bad Johnson” (2014) “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” (2003) “Chicken Run” (2000) “Domestic Disturbance” (2001) “Ernest Saves Christmas” (1988) “Finding Forrester” (2000) “Galaxy Quest” (1999) “Gilmore Girls: The Complete Series” “Hit!” (1973) “Hostages” Season 1 “Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius” (2001) “Kramer vs. Kramer” (1979) “My Father the Hero” (1994) “Paths of Glory” (1957) “Please Subscribe: A Documentary About YouTubers” (2013) “Rescue Dawn” (2006) “Romeo + Juliet” (1996) “Shadow of the Vampire” (2000) “Shane” (1953) “Sleepless in Seattle” (1993) “Shivers” (1975) “The Phantom of the Opera” (1989) “Team America: World Police” (2004) “Three Fugitives” (1989) “Tombstone” (1993) “The Wedding Planner” (2001)

Available 10/2

“Carrie” (2013) “Reign” Season 1 “Under the Electric Sky: EDC 2013” (2014) “The Vampire Diaries” Season 5

Available 10/3

“The Originals” Season 1

Available 10/4

“The Boxcar Children” (2013)

Available 10/6

“Little Man” (2006)

Available 10/7

“Hart of Dixie” Season 3 “In a World …” (2013) “Raising Hope” Season 4 “Supernatural” Season 9 “The Following” Season 2

Available 10/8

“Arrow” Season 2 “Jay Mohr: Funny for a Girl”

Available 10/9

“A Long Way Down” (2014) “The Tomorrow People” Season 1

Available 10/10

“Chelsea Handler: Uganda Be Kidding Me” (2014)

Available 10/11

“Breathe In” (2013) “Heatstroke” (2013) “Swelter” (2014) “Why Stop Now” (2012)

Available 10/14

“Witching and Bitching” (2013)

Available 10/15

“Stay” (2013) “Tim Minchin and the Heritage Orchestra Live” (2011)

Available 10/16

“Cowgirls n’ Angels” (2012)

Available 10/18

“Last Man Standing” Season 3 “Liberal Arts” (2012)

Available 10/21

“Wyatt Cenac: Brooklyn”

Available 10/22

“E-Team” (2014) “The 100” Season 1 “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (2013)

Available 10/23

“Freakshow” Season 2

Available 10/25

“The Carrie Diaries” Season 2 “Django Unchained” (2012) “Sons of Anarchy” Season 6

Available 10/28

“Bound by Flesh” (2012)

Available 10/31

“Before I Go to Sleep” (2014) “Rain Man” (1988)

