Here's everything that is coming to Netflix in July

It’s the second day of summer, and Netflix is celebrating by giving its subscribers all the more reason to stay inside with its release of the upcoming titles that will be available in July.

Netflix originals “BoJack Horseman,” “Marco Polo,” “Between,” and more are returning to the the streaming service this month while Anna Friel’s “Marcella,” and Winona Ryder’s “Stranger Things” will make their debut.

Fans of “Back to the Future” and “Lethal Weapon” can rejoice because all of the films in each series are coming to the streaming service on July 1st.

Old classics such as “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” and “The Sting” can be added to your queue in addition to a more modern classic like “Mean Girls.”

Here’s the full list of all of the titles coming to Netflix in July. We’ve highlighted some of our favourites below.

Available 7/1/16

“41 on 41” (2014)

“A Long Way From Home” (2013)

“Back to the Future” (1985)

“Back to the Future Part II” (1989)

“Back to the Future Part III” (1990)

“Bad Boys II” (2003)

“Batman: The Movie” (1966)

“Beavis and Butt-head Do America” (1996)

“Between:” Season 2, Netflix original

“Beverly Hills Cop” (1984)

“Beverly Hills Cop II” (1987)

Universal Pictures Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox in ‘Back to the Future.’

“Big Trouble in Little China” (1986)

“Blade 2” (2002)

“By the People: The Election of Barack Obama” (2009)

“Catwoman” (2004)

“Cheaper by the Dozen” (1950)

“Cinderella Man” (2005)

“Conflict” (2015)

“Death Race 2” (2010)

“Death Race 3: Inferno” (2013)

“Deep:” Season 1, Netflix original

“‘The Deep’ follows the adventures of the Nekton family — a brilliant team of underwater explorers. With state-of-the-art technology and an unquenchable thirst for discovery, the Nektons explore the mysterious depths of the ocean, where most of our world lies unexplored and unexplained.”

“Dreamcatcher” (2003)

“Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” (2011)

“Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” (1953)

“Gladiator” (2000)

“Hello, Dolly!” (1969)

“Hey Arnold! The Movie” (2002)

“Honey” (2003)

“Insomnia” (2002)

“The Italian Job” (2003)

“Jackass: Number Two” (2006)

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes Marilyn Monroe performs iconic number ‘Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend’ in ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.’

“Jim Jefferies: Freedumb,” Netflix original

“Jim Jefferies’ second Netflix special, ‘Jim Jefferies: Freedumb’ unleashes his signature, unapologetic take on a variety of topics that range from personal stories including how he is coping with fatherhood to political and social commentary about religion, freedom and even Bill Cosby.”

“Lalaloopsy Ponies: The Big Show” (2014)

“Lethal Weapon” (1987)

“Lethal Weapon 2” (1989)

“Lethal Weapon 3” (1992)

“Lethal Weapon 4” (1998)

“The Longest Yard” (2005)

“The Lovely Bones” (2009)

“Making the American Man” (2016), Netflix exclusive

“Marcella:” Season 1, Netflix original

“The show delves into the psychology of the troubled detective Marcella (Anna Friel) as she investigates a serial murder case upon returning to duty after a 10-year hiatus.”

“Marco Polo:” Season 2, Netflix original

“Mean Girls” (2004)

“Nevada Smith” (1966)

“Nick of Time” (1995)

“The Painted Veil” (2006)

“Pandemic” (2015)

“Phenomenon” (1996)

“Raiders Of The Lost Art:” Season 2

“Rumour Has It” (2005)

Paramount Pictures Lacey Chabert, Rachel McAdams, Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried in ‘Mean Girls.’

“Scooby-Doo” (2002)

“The Shannara Chronicles:” Season 1

“The Sting” (1973)

“Stomp the Yard: Homecoming” (2010)

“Talhotblond” (2009)

“Terminus” (2016)

“Turner and Hooch” (1989)

“Twisted” (2004)

“Watershed: Exploring A New Water Ethic For The New West” (2012)

“Well Wishes” (2015)

“Working Girl” (1988)

“Yours, Mine and Ours” (2005)

Available 7/4/16

“Kuromukuro:” Season 1, Netflix original

This is Netflix’s first simulcast anime series.

Available 7/6/16

“The Big Short” (2015)

Available 7/7/16

“A War” (2015)

“The Armour of Light” (2015)

“Brahman Naman” (2016), Netflix original

“The 1980s-set film revolves around a champion college quiz team who try to win the all-India finals as well as lose their virginity.”

“NSU German History X:” Season 1, Netflix original

Available 7/8/16

“The Invitation” (2015), Netflix exclusive

“Word Party:” Season 1

Available 7/9/16

“Mustang” (2015)

“Mystery Files:” Season 1

Available 7/10/16

“The Last Kingdom:” Season 1

Available 7/12/16

“Rolling Papers” (2015)

Available 7/14/16

“Gridlocked” (2015), Netflix exclusive

“Magi: The Adventures of Sinbad:” Season 1, Netflix original

“The Magi who became High King of the Seven Seas started as a boy determined to make the world a better place. He begins with a dangerous dungeon.”

“Todd Margaret:” Season 3

Available 7/15/16

“The Adventures of Puss in Boots:” Season 3, Netflix original

“Ghostheads” (2016)

“Holidays” (2016), Netflix exclusive

“Rebirth” (2016), Netflix original

“The film’s plot revolves around a white-collar suburban father Kyle (Fran Kranz) who is surprised by his long-lost college friend Zack (Adam Goldberg) who is brimming with excitement over his recently finished self-actualization program called Rebirth. Reluctantly, Kyle goes and stumbles on a bus full of Rebirth participants about to depart. He gets on the bus and thus begins his journey down a rabbit hole of psychodrama, seduction, and violence.”

“Stranger Things:” Season 1, Netflix original

“In the series, a young boy vanishes into thin air. As friends, family, and local police search for answers, they are drawn into an extraordinary mystery involving top secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces, and one very strange little girl. The series, set in Indiana, is a love letter to the ’80s classics that captivated a generation.”

“Tony Robbins: I Am Not Your Guru” (2016), Netflix original

The feature documentary film about internationally renowned life and business strategist Tony Robbins, “goes behind the scene of his mammoth seminar Date with Destiny, attended by over 2,500 people in Boca Raton, Florida each year, to give an insider look at how one man can affect millions. This film captures both the immense effort of producing this live seminar as well as the life changing transformations of the participants in real time.”

Netflix ‘Tony Robbins: I AM NOT YOUR GURU’

Available 7/16/16

“Fighting” (2009)

Available 7/19/16

“Liv and Maddie:” Season 3

Available 7/21/16

“Internet Famous” (2016), Netflix exclusive

Available 7/22/16

“BoJack Horseman:” Season 3, Netflix original

“Degrassi: Next Class:” Season 2, Netflix original

Available 7/24/16

“Popples:” Season 3, Netflix original

“The series portrays the optimistic enthusiasm of the comedic pals Bubbles, Sunny, Lulu, Izzy, and Yikes.”

Available 7/27/16

“The Wave” (2015)

Available 7/29/16

“Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh:” Season 1, Netflix original

“Picking up where the film ‘Home’ left off, the show is a coming-of-age comedy that sees human girl Tip and the alien being Oh navigate their crazily combined cultures and having plenty of adventures along the way. The series also will feature original musical numbers.”

“Last Chance U” (2016), Netflix original

“Elite athletes in tough life circumstances struggle to keep up the pace on a champion community college football team in this six-part documentary series.”

Pivot/ YouTube Mindy Kaling guests in a ‘Hit Record on TV with Joseph Gordon Levitt’ sketch.

“LEGO Bionicle: The Journey to One:” Season 2, Netflix original

“Tallulah” (2016), Netflix original

“The film follows Ellen Page as a young drifter who takes a baby from a negligent mother, and Allison Janney as a woman who mistakenly believes she’s the child’s grandmother.”

Available 7/30/16

“My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic:” Season 6: Part 1

Available 7/31/16

“Hit Record on TV with Joseph Gordon-Levitt:” Season 2

