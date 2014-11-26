Here's What's New On Netflix In December

While TV series are about to go into winter hiatus with the holidays quickly approaching, Netflix has announced its list of releases for the month of December.

Among the highlights this month are “The Wolf of Wall Street,” horror movie “Oculus,” and the first season of critically acclaimed BBC series “Broadchurch.”

Netflix is also releasing its new $US90 million series, “Marco Polo,” along with its Nick Offerman comedy special “Nick Offerman: American Ham.”

Here’s what you should check out on Netflix in December:

TV

“American Horror Story: Coven” (available 12/6)

The third season of FX’s wildly popular series adds Emma Roberts among a group of backstabbing witches.

“Broadchurch” (available 12/12)

The first season of the hit BBC series follows the aftermath of the murder of a young boy in a small town. While Fox just introduced a remake of the series featuring original star David Tennant called “Gracepoint” to less than stellar ratings, the original eight-episode series is a must-watch.

“Marco Polo” (available 12/12)

Netflix is betting $US90 million on its new original series which looks like the streaming service’s answer to HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” The series executive producer, Dan Minahan, actually worked on “Thrones.” The series will follow the explorer in 13th century China as he comes toe to toe with Kublai Khan.

“Nick Offerman: American Ham” (available 12/12)

If you’re waiting for the final season of “Parks and Rec” to arrive on NBC, Offerman’s new Netflix comedy special should hold you over. Netflix says the special will feature the comedian’s “woodworking skills and tips for prosperity.”

Movies





“Almost Famous”

Kate Hudson and Jason Lee star in the Oscar winner where a high school student (Billy Crudup) follows around a rock band on tour to write a story for Rolling Stone.

“American Beauty”

The five-time Oscar-winning picture follows a father (Kevin Spacey) who becomes infatuated with his daughter’s friend.

“Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues”

If you skipped out on seeing the return of Ron Burgundy and his dog Baxter to the big screen last year, now’s your chance to catch up.

Here’s the full list of December releases:

Available 12/1

“A Knight’s Tale” (2001) “Almost Famous” (2000) “American Beauty” (1999) “Bewitched” (2005) “Jewtopia” (2012) “Knights of Badassdom” (2014) “Madison” (2005) “Out of the Clear Blue Sky” (2012) “Out of Time” (2003) “The Out-of-Towners” (1999) “Troop Beverly Hills” (1989) “Turbo FAST”

Available 12/3



“Oculus” (2014)

“Son of God” (2014)

Available 12/5

“Bill Burr: I’m Sorry You Feel That Way” (2014)

Available 12/6

“American Horror Story: Coven” “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” Super-sized version (2013) “Ava & Lala” (2014) “Sharknado 2: The Second One” (2014)

Available 12/8



Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 3

Available 12/9

“I Am Ali” (2014) “Drive Hard” (2014)

Available 12/10

“A Haunted House 2” (2014)

Available 12/11

“The Village” (2004) “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013)

Available 12/12

“Broadchurch: Season 1” “Marco Polo” “Nick Offerman: American Ham”

Available 12/13

“Don’t Blink” (2014)

Available 12/15

“Jake Squared” (2014)

Available 12/18

“Ragnarok” (2014) “The Honourable Woman: Season 1”

Available 12/19

“All Hail King Julien”

Available 12/20

“Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones” Extended Edition (2014)

Available 12/22

“Dark Skies” (2013) “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” (1997)

Available 12/23

“The Trip to Italy” (2014)

Available 12/24

“Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return” (2014)

Available 12/25

“Good People” (2014)

Available 12/27

“Child of God” (2014) “Labour Day” (2013)

Available 12/28

“Behaving Badly” (2014) “Comedy Bang! Bang! Season 3” “I, Frankenstein” (2014) “Maron: Season 2” “Jessie: Season 3”

Available 12/30

“Last Weekend” (2014)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.