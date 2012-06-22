How To Feel Like A Local In Buenos Aires

A dizzying mix of Europe and Latin America, colonial and contemporary, laid-back and fast-paced, Buenos Aires has a buzz all its own.



In recent years, forward-thinking gallery directors, hoteliers, and chefs have reinvigorated the city with innovative projects, from the contemporary Faena Arts centre, in Puerto Madero, to the wine-themed Mío Buenos Aires hotel, in tony Recoleta.

And with much-touted dance and music festivals on the horizon (including next month’s tango celebration), the stylish capital is now more appealing than ever. Buenos Aires at your fingertips? Look no further.

Here’s an inside look at what to do in Buenos Aires >

