How Attractive You Are Matters More Than Your Amazing Referral

If you had to choose between one or the other, forget the referral and just be hot:



There is a blend of various factors on which the hiring of employee is based upon. This paper investigates and interrogates the contribution of physical attractiveness and referrals in the hiring of employee and further ponders on which matters the most from the above outlined variables when an employee is hired. The findings of the paper clearly confirm that it is the physical attractiveness which matters the most when an organisation (hiring manager) goes for hiring on any hierarchical level.

Source: ” Physical Attractiveness Or Referrals: Which Matters The Most?” from International Journal of Accounting and Finance (IJAF), 2012

