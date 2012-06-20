What's Most Important: Body Language, Tone Of Voice, Or What You Actually Say?

Body language.



Via The Most Human Human: What Artificial Intelligence Teaches Us About Being Alive:

Language is an odd thing. We hear communication experts telling us time and again about things like the “7-38-55 rule,” first posited in 1971 by UCLA psychology professor Albert Mehrabian: 55 per cent of what you convey when you speak comes from your body language, 38 per cent from your tone of voice, and a paltry 7 per cent from the words you choose.

