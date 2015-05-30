A British brand has $130 million in sales and is set to take over the US

If you live in America, you’ve probably never heard of Missguided.

I had never heard of it either until I was laying on my couch watching an episode of “Bob’s Burgers” last week and this commercial kept playing:

“What is this Nasty Gal knock off?” I wondered. Because I was on Hulu, the targeted ad kept looping over and over again every single commercial break until I finally broke down and had to look up what Missguided even was.

Turns out, it’s an e-commerce store in the vein of ASOS and the brainchild of 32-year-old Nitin Passi. It’s huge in the United Kingdom when it comes to brand recognition, mainly thanks to its partnership with pop star Nicole Scherzinger, formerly of the Pussycat Dolls, who has designed a few collections with the brand since 2013.

Missguided A still from Nicole Scherzinger’s Missguided collection.

And in the UK, it’s performing incredibly well. Missguided sales are now over £86 million pounds, or $US130 million, according to The Telegraph. Missguided’s founder Passi told This Is Money that he has plans to increase sales to over £150 million pounds by next March.

A lot of the success has come from social media, Passi told Internet Retailing. The brand’s Instagram has 984,000 followers, its UK Twitter account has 331,000, and its Facebook has 827,000 followers.

The e-commerce site is now expanding into the US and making a big push to appeal to American consumers — sort of like an online version of Topshop, which was huge in the U.K. before jumping stateside. In addition to their Hulu ad, Missguided has launched at Nordstrom stores and has also expanded into athletic wear.