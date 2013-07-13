12 Unexpected Things That Exist Because Of Linux

Dylan Love

It feels like Linux doesn’t get enough love.

Apple’s OS X and Microsoft’s Windows operating systems are always in the spotlight, but the free and open-source Linux quietly churns away to power a surprising number of everyday or unusual items.

Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation, told us, “You use Linux every day but you don’t know it. It’s such a fundamental part of our lives.

“It runs air traffic control, it runs your bank, and it runs nuclear submarines. Your life, money, and death is in Linux’s hands, so we can keep you alive, clean you out, or kill you. It’s incredible how important it is.

“The world without Linux might be a very different place. It’s one where computing is kind of crappy and homogeneous. You’re still using Windows CE on your crappy Windows cell phone. That world is grim and dark and Linux is a reason why that world doesn’t exist.”

We’ve gathered 12 examples that prove Zemlin’s statements are no exaggeration – for such an oft-forgotten operating system, you rely on Linux far more than you realise.

Android phones and tablets got their start in Linux.

The hugely popular mobile operating system is uses Linux as its foundation, and with hundreds of thousands of Android devices activated each day, it stays relevant.

Your TiVo is powered by Linux!

Linux powers a majority of the world's supercomputers.

Linux software runs Japanese high speed rail.

Yep, every time a train leaves and arrives from a Japanese station, Linux is behind it.

It supports high-tech traffic control.

San Francisco recently started using traffic controllers that are powered by Linux.

Toyota is using it to make cars smarter.

Toyota's 'In-Vehicle-Infotainment' and communications systems run Linux.

Got milk?

DeLaval, A 122-year-old dairy equipment company, has used Linux in a robotic system for milking cows.

The New York Stock Exchange is powered by Linux.

The financial titans need reliable software. When they made the switch to Linux in 2007, the NYSE was able to reduce costs and increase flexibility.

Linux is helping power particle physics research.

CERN, the world's largest particle physics laboratory, relies upon Linux to control its huge particle accelerator.

Air traffic control systems use Linux to get you from A to B safely.

Nuclear submarines need Linux to run.

In 2004, Lockheed Martin delivered a nuclear submarine to the US government that was powered by Red Hat Linux.

Google, Amazon, and Facebook all use Linux for various web and cloud services.

