12 Unexpected Things That Exist Because Of Linux

It feels like Linux doesn’t get enough love.
Apple’s OS X and Microsoft’s Windows operating systems are always in the spotlight, but the free and open-source Linux quietly churns away to power a surprising number of everyday or unusual items.
Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation, told us, “You use Linux every day but you don’t know it. It’s such a fundamental part of our lives.
“It runs air traffic control, it runs your bank, and it runs nuclear submarines. Your life, money, and death is in Linux’s hands, so we can keep you alive, clean you out, or kill you. It’s incredible how important it is.
“The world without Linux might be a very different place. It’s one where computing is kind of crappy and homogeneous. You’re still using Windows CE on your crappy Windows cell phone. That world is grim and dark and Linux is a reason why that world doesn’t exist.”
We’ve gathered 12 examples that prove Zemlin’s statements are no exaggeration – for such an oft-forgotten operating system, you rely on Linux far more than you realise.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
The hugely popular mobile operating system is uses Linux as its foundation, and with hundreds of thousands of Android devices activated each day, it stays relevant.
Yep, every time a train leaves and arrives from a Japanese station, Linux is behind it.
Toyota's 'In-Vehicle-Infotainment' and communications systems run Linux.
DeLaval, A 122-year-old dairy equipment company, has used Linux in a robotic system for milking cows.
The financial titans need reliable software. When they made the switch to Linux in 2007, the NYSE was able to reduce costs and increase flexibility.
CERN, the world's largest particle physics laboratory, relies upon Linux to control its huge particle accelerator.
In 2004, Lockheed Martin delivered a nuclear submarine to the US government that was powered by Red Hat Linux.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.