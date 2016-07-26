Here's everything leaving Netflix in August that you need to watch

Sony / Columbia Will and Jaden Smith in ‘Pursuit of Happyness.’

Netflix just released its list of the titles being removed from the streaming service starting on August 1.

First on the chopping block are the 1993 sports comedy “The Sandlot” and “The Nutty Professor,” Eddie Murphy’s 1996 comic sci-fi film. Toward the end of the month, the 2006 Denzel Washington thriller “Inside Man” and Will Smith’s film “Pursuit of Happyness” from the same year will be among the films taken out of Netflix’s rotation.

Read on to see which other films are leaving. We’ve highlighted a few of our favourites.

Leaving 8/1/16

Addams Family Values (1993)

The Best Man (1999)

Bowfinger (1999)

The Gabby Douglas Story (2014)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

Johnny English (2003)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

Universal Pictures Eddie Murphy in ‘The Nutty Professor.’

The Replacements (2000)

Roseanne Collection: Collection 2 (1996)

Rugrats Go Wild (2003)

The Sandlot (1993)

Suspect Zero (2004)

Teen Witch (1989)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Where the Red Fern Grows (1974)

The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)

Leaving 8/11/16

Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014)

Leaving 8/14/16

Clifford the Big Red Dog: Seasons 1­2

Clifford’s Puppy Days: Seasons 1­2

Leaving 8/15/16

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Wish Upon a Star (1996)

Leaving 8/16/16

Inside Man (2006)

Universal Pictures Denzel Washington in ‘Inside Man.’

Leaving 8/20/16

Harry the Bunny (2009)

Leaving 8/23/16

Blitz (2011)

Leaving 8/27/16

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Leaving 8/30/16

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)

Leaving 8/31/16

Death Note (2006)

Naruto Shippûden the Movie: Bonds (2008)

Naruto Shippuden: The Movie (2007)

Zathura (2005)

NOW WATCH: Jon Stewart just ranted against Republicans who have praised Trump for the same things they have bashed Obama on



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.