Is Jon Miller Up To Something Big At News Corp? Or Nothing At All?

Former AOL CEO Jon Miller joined News Corporation as its “King of Digital” back in March 2009.In the beginning, he talked a lot about turning around MySpace. Eventually he backed off that as it became clear no such thing would ever happen.



News Corp finally sold MySpace this summer.

Earlier this year, Miller lead News Corp’s launch of The Daily, it’s iPad-only newspaper.

But lately he hasn’t been around much.

Former PaidContent editor Rafat Ali pointed this out in a series of provacative tweets.

“Is Jon Miller still at NWS? He hasn’t been in press for a long time, nothing to talk about anyway at NWS digital. Why’s he still there?”

“I’ve heard stories of Jon Miller hoping to get Yahoo CEO job post-Bartz, which would be sweet-irony since he really wanted it pre-Bartz.”

“Also, re: Jon Miller, notice no digital exec, including him, were at Rupert’s annual LA dinner on Monday: http://lat.ms/pgR1cB”

“What on earth is up to?”

“Is he even a part of the team any more?”

We asked a News Corp gossiper. Here’s the speculation…

He doesn’t have much left to do. He is looking around. Rupert loves him. I don’t think [News Corp COO] Chase [Carey] is that thrilled [with Jon]. Jon would prefer to go run something. Right now he’s involved a little bit in the Hulu stuff. He’s basically a concerige for Rupert on the digital stuff. But who knows – when it comes to News Corp, a month from now he could emerge as the guy running the newspaper group.

Another News Corp insider denies Miller wants to go anywhere, but generally confirms the view that he is spending most of his time working on Hulu and figuring out what News Corp could be doing better online.

