Economist Whines That He Was "Bum-Rushed" By Glenn Beck

Photo: via gawker.com

Economy wonk David Weidner went on Glenn Beck‘s CNN show a couple years ago and relays the experience in a post on MarketWatch today.So what was it like, getting interview by one of the most powerful (and rich) personalities in the media business today?



“Beck bum-rushed me,” Weidner writes. “[Beck] turned a discussion of the causes of high oil prices into a political debate, one I wasn’t really interested in or prepared to talk about.”

Weidner concedes Beck’s show was about “entertainment” not “debate,” and that guests on all talk shows are just “fodder for the stars.”

But he’s still “disappointed.”

“The way Beck dealt with the subject was dishonest. Ours was a mock interview, perhaps designed to be contentious and keep the viewers watching. What it wasn’t, was an intelligent discussion. It wasn’t even a discussion.”

Don’t miss: Glenn Beck Rally Rounds Up The Most Valuable Media Audience In America

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.