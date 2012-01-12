An Engineer Reveals What It's Like Working At Twitter

Photo: Matt Rosoff Business Insider

An anonymous engineer has explained what it’s like to work at Twitter in an answer posted on Quora.Overall, he thinks it’s great. The only downside? When people apologise to him that they don’t use Twitter.



Here’s the response:

It’s slightly embarrassing to read about Twitter outages on Hacker News, since the commenters like to talk shit about how we’re all incompetent.

My non-programmer friends assume I’m really good, which is silly.

People keep apologizing for not having an account to me. Seriously, it’s OK.

People think I have a lot of secret insider knowledge.

The work culture is good, though chaotic. We’re on a ridiculous hiring spree, and getting to the size where communication is difficult, and duplicate work is starting to happen.

Twitter has the standard perks you’d expect from a well-funded startup that values its developers: free lunches, and now dinners, MacBook Pros for everyone, flex hours (though individual teams may choose to do daily standups and thus force you to come in at a certain time every day), a lot of really smart, motivated, and competent people, a flat org structure, and ease of transfer between teams and projects.

Overall, Twitter’s setting a really high standard for what I want from my workplace. =D

