Here's Everything Inside The $US85,000 Oscar Nominee Swag Bag

Don’t feel sorry for the Oscar nominees that go home without a gold statuette Sunday night.
All the nominees head home with more than $US85,000 worth of goodies after the ceremony.
For the past 12 years, Distinctive Assets have been putting together the “Everyone Wins at the Oscars Nominee Gift Bag.”
This year’s basket costs nearly double the price of last year’s with more than 50 gifts ranging in price from $US6.50 to $US16,000.
A spokesperson for Distinctive Assets tells Business Insider they saw a spike in companies interested in participating after gaining popularity among celebrities and in the press.
“This year we had so many vendors approach the team at Distinctive Assets wanting to be a part of the gift bag. There are also several luxury items included which really boost up the value.”
Two of those items include a $US15,000 walking tour of Japan and a $US16,000 laser hair removal offer.
We’ve organzied everything the nominees will take home from designer lollipops to luxurious trips to Las Vegas and Hawaii.
Flavours include Chai Me Up (chai tea), Head Over Hibiscus (hibiscus), Inner Glow (lemon & turmeric), Mytea Pomegranate (pomegranate & rooibos), Velvet Rope (chicory), and Wishful Pinking (pink rose).
The graphic novel is from Grammy-nominated composer Mark Batson and takes you through the process of becoming an assassin.
Along with the syrup package, nominees will also get a certificate of adoption for a Maple Tree in Notre-Dame-Des-Bois from Rouge.
$1,571.98 of supplies from Epic Pet Health which includes a year's supply of an electrolyte supplement made specifically for your pet.
This is from the same people who were responsible for last year's Vampire Facelift Oscar gift. Read more about it here.
$6,100 will provide 10,000 meal donations from Ellen DeGeneres' Halo Spot's Stew pet food to a shelter of the nominee's choice.
A $US6,850 two-day Rocky Mountaineer train excursion from Vancouver to Alberta in the Canadian Rockies.
Here's some of what's included with the trip:
VIP tour of Gold & Silver Pawn Shop along with a meet and greet with the stars ($2,500)
2 tickets to strip club Rose. Rabbit. Lie at the Cosmopolitan with dinner and bottle service for two ($1000)
$US75 gift certificate to Hash House a Go Go
A dozen cupcakes from The Cupcakery ($48)
A dozen sugar cookies from Gimme Some Sugar Bake Shoppe ($45)
2 tickets to NBA Summer League ($300)
2 tickets to a Louie Anderson show ($120)
2 tickets and a meet and greet for an event at Planet Hollywood with Meat Loaf ($700)
2 tickets and a meet and greet with Boyz II Men at the Mirage ($350)
A 2-night stay in the Riviera's Penthouse Suit ($600)
The walking tours first started in 1992. Walk Japan been called one of the 200 Best Adventure Travel Companies on Earth by National Geographic.
This is using the ARTAS Robotic Hair Transplant System, a process that selects which hair to remove through an algorithm and then replaces the hair at the front of the head to look natural.
$15 worth of fabric wrap from European company Wrag Wrap.
$15 organic pet shampoo from Simon's Happy Pet.
A $US20 six-pack of Naked Luxury condoms.
A $US24.99 Bluetooth camera shutter remote for Apple products from HISY.
$30 bottle of AVIV 613 Vodka.
$39 in US grown 'honey' made from organic apples from Bee Free Honee.
$49.95 worth of tea made in Australia from Blossom Blends.
$50 toward hiring film maker Charles Van Loucks.
$59 in dinnerware from Slimware.
$60 in Cannonball Wines.
$69.75 in homemade caramels and sweets from Betty Jane Candies.
$70 candles that double as perfume and warm massage oil from Objects with Purpose.
$95.35 in horse shampoo and conditioner made for human hair from Mane 'N Tail.
$100 in beauty products from M3K Beauty.
$105 in organic makeup products by Diane Capt.
A $US109.95 activity tracker from Polar Loop.
A $US120 Go Pro hair dryer from Coolway.
$158 in winter accessories from CherryT Knit & Co.
$162 worth of Hookahzz E-Cigarettes and E-Liquids.
A $US185 Shellfish knife set.
A $US230 leather iPhone 5 case from Vetvik.
A $US279 leather purse from Jitseu.
$300 in organic skin, body, and hair care products from Acure.
A $US400 Jan Lewis bangle bracelet made from wood shapes.
A $US500 house call with celebrity acupuncturist and nutritionist Heather Lounsbury.
$575 in tickets to all-kid pro Cirque troupe, Le Petit Cirque.
$750 in Max Martin luxury shoes.
$850 for 10 personal training sessions with Huntley Drive Fitness.
A $US5,000 certificate to purchase art and get it installed at home from Gizara.
