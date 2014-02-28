Here's Everything Inside The $US85,000 Oscar Nominee Swag Bag

Courtesy of Gizaraarts.com Here’s everything from artwork to gadgets and shampoo that the nominees will take home after the 86th Academy Awards.

Don’t feel sorry for the Oscar nominees that go home without a gold statuette Sunday night.

All the nominees head home with more than $US85,000 worth of goodies after the ceremony.

For the past 12 years, Distinctive Assets have been putting together the “Everyone Wins at the Oscars Nominee Gift Bag.”

This year’s basket costs nearly double the price of last year’s with more than 50 gifts ranging in price from $US6.50 to $US16,000.

A spokesperson for Distinctive Assets tells Business Insider they saw a spike in companies interested in participating after gaining popularity among celebrities and in the press.

“This year we had so many vendors approach the team at Distinctive Assets wanting to be a part of the gift bag. There are also several luxury items included which really boost up the value.”

Two of those items include a $US15,000 walking tour of Japan and a $US16,000 laser hair removal offer.

We’ve organzied everything the nominees will take home from designer lollipops to luxurious trips to Las Vegas and Hawaii.

