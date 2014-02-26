Here's What The Inside Of An Oscar Envelope Looks Like

Kevin Winter / Getty ImagesNatalie Portman presents at the 84th Academy Awards.
When the 86th Academy Awards air this Sunday, you’ll tune in to watch presenters tear open 24 little envelopes to deliver the night’s Oscar trophies.
While we only get to see the outside of a golden envelope, presenters get to see much more than just a winner’s name.
The envelope and inside nominee card were simply cream up until four years ago when the Academy hired Marc Friedland, CEO of Couture Communications, to liven up the stationery.
Since then, the winner’s names are housed inside a golden envelope. We spoke with Friedland to find out more about the creation of the envelopes.
The old Oscar envelopes were a bland off-white as seen in this image from the 74th Academy Awards in 2002.
Marc Friedland has been designing the Oscar stationery for the four years to give the envelopes a more glamorous look to match that of the stars.
And, the card tucked inside doesn't just say the winner's name. It gives the presenter their entire script.
The 'pwc' seal on the envelope are the initials of PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting company that tallies the votes.
Friedland tells us nominee cards that aren't selected as winners get destroyed so they don't turn up on auction sites like eBay.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.