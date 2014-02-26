Here's What The Inside Of An Oscar Envelope Looks Like

Kevin Winter / Getty Images Natalie Portman presents at the 84th Academy Awards.

When the 86th Academy Awards air this Sunday, you’ll tune in to watch presenters tear open 24 little envelopes to deliver the night’s Oscar trophies.

While we only get to see the outside of a golden envelope, presenters get to see much more than just a winner’s name.

The envelope and inside nominee card were simply cream up until four years ago when the Academy hired Marc Friedland, CEO of Couture Communications, to liven up the stationery.

Since then, the winner’s names are housed inside a golden envelope. We spoke with Friedland to find out more about the creation of the envelopes.

