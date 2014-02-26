Here's What The Inside Of An Oscar Envelope Looks Like

Kirsten Acuna
Natalie portman 2012 OscarsKevin Winter / Getty ImagesNatalie Portman presents at the 84th Academy Awards.

When the 86th Academy Awards air this Sunday, you’ll tune in to watch presenters tear open 24 little envelopes to deliver the night’s Oscar trophies.

While we only get to see the outside of a golden envelope, presenters get to see much more than just a winner’s name.

The envelope and inside nominee card were simply cream up until four years ago when the Academy hired Marc Friedland, CEO of Couture Communications, to liven up the stationery.

Since then, the winner’s names are housed inside a golden envelope. We spoke with Friedland to find out more about the creation of the envelopes.

3 sets of 24 envelopes and 121 nominee cards will be made for this year's Academy Awards.

Here's how we'll see the envelope Oscar night.

And here are what this year's award envelopes will look like from presenters' points-of-view:

The old Oscar envelopes were a bland off-white as seen in this image from the 74th Academy Awards in 2002.

Marc Friedland has been designing the Oscar stationery for the four years to give the envelopes a more glamorous look to match that of the stars.

Since 2011, they've been packaged in a golden envelope.

Friedland tells us it takes 110 man hours to create all 72 envelopes and 363 nominee cards.

One entire set is made in case of an emergency at the ceremony.

Here's a closer look at the finished product. There are little Oscar trophies lining the inside!

And, the card tucked inside doesn't just say the winner's name. It gives the presenter their entire script.

The 'pwc' seal on the envelope are the initials of PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting company that tallies the votes.

Here are both together as they'll be seen on stage:

What happens to the winning envelopes and cards? They're kept by the winners.

Friedland tells us nominee cards that aren't selected as winners get destroyed so they don't turn up on auction sites like eBay.

Hear more about the envelopes from the designer himself:

You've seen inside the envelope ...

