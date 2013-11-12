Sony Made A Really Dramatic Video Unboxing The PlayStation 4

With Sony’s PlayStation 4 out this Friday in North America, you’re probably itching to see what the box looks like, and what’s inside (other than the obvious PS4 and a controller).
Well, the mystery is over! Sony has released a video — and an overly dramatic one at that — showing what you’ll see and get with the purchase of a PS4.
The console goes on sale November 15 with a starting price of $399.
Here’s what comes with the console and DualShock 4 controller
- an HDMI cable
- a power cord
- a headset
- a USB cable
- a Quick Start Guide
Here’s everything laid out:
