Sony Made A Really Dramatic Video Unboxing The PlayStation 4

With Sony’s PlayStation 4 out this Friday in North America, you’re probably itching to see what the box looks like, and what’s inside (other than the obvious PS4 and a controller).

Well, the mystery is over! Sony has released a video — and an overly dramatic one at that — showing what you’ll see and get with the purchase of a PS4.

The console goes on sale November 15 with a starting price of $399.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here’s what comes with the console and DualShock 4 controller

an HDMI cable

a power cord

a headset

a USB cable

a Quick Start Guide

Here’s everything laid out:

