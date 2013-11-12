Sony Made A Really Dramatic Video Unboxing The PlayStation 4

Kirsten Acuna

With Sony’s PlayStation 4 out this Friday in North America, you’re probably itching to see what the box looks like, and what’s inside (other than the obvious PS4 and a controller).

Well, the mystery is over! Sony has released a video — and an overly dramatic one at that — showing what you’ll see and get with the purchase of a PS4.

The console goes on sale November 15 with a starting price of $399.

Here’s what comes with the console and DualShock 4 controller

  • an HDMI cable
  • a power cord
  • a headset
  • a USB cable
  • a Quick Start Guide

Here’s everything laid out:

Playstation 4 unboxedSony

