Here's what you get when you pay $100 to hack your body

Implanting microchips into your body is a lot easier than you might think.
The biohacking retailer Dangerous Things sells kits that come with everything needed to implant a radio frequency identification (RFID) tag inside your hand. And it will only cost you about $US100.
Implantable RFID tags can be used to communicate with other devices that use the same wireless technology. For example, a RFID chip could be used to replace your entry card for work or the gym. It can even be programmed to unlock your smartphone or a smartlock. Personal data can also be stored in these chips, like health records.
One of the most popular chips Dangerous Things sells is its xNT tag injection kit. A xNT tag is a type of RFID chip that is also enabled for near-field communication (NFC).
Here’s a look at everything you will get in that kit.
NOW WATCH: These guys remotely hacked a Jeep — here’s how to prevent it from happening to you
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.