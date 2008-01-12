What's In The Air For Apple? (AAPL)

The first spy shots emerge from San Francisco, where the annual Macworld expo starts on Monday. One Apple banner slogan: “2008: There’s something in the air.” Valleywag, via a tipster, takes a wild stab: Apple might include WiMax wireless technology in the ultra-portable laptop Steve Jobs is reportedly unveiling on Tuesday during his keynote.

But we doubt that. Steve Jobs doesn’t like to unveil products until they’re ready for prime time. And right now WiMax isn’t ready for prime time, because not many people can get access to WiMax right now.

That will change in April, when Sprint opens its “Xohm” WiMax network for business. And Jobs has recently strayed from his “don’t show it until you can ship it” strategy, most notably with the iPhone, which he showed off a year ago but didn’t start selling until June.

More likely: Almost any other explanation, like wireless iPod/iTunes syncing, over-the-air iTunes downloads on iPhones, the iPhone software developers kit, a wireless backup storage device, or faster wi-fi chips in Macs, Apple TVs, etc.

