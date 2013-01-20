A Breakdown Of What Exactly Is In Beijing's Filthy Air

A woman wearing a face mask checks her phone in Beijing on January 13, 2013.

Photo: Ed Jones/AFP

China’s landlocked capital of 20 million people has experienced record-breaking pollution over the last few days.The South China Morning Post reported that visits to Beijing Children’s Hospital hit a five-year high, with more than 7,000 patients a day.



Bloomberg News found that heart attacks roughly doubled since Friday at Peking University People’s Hospital. (H/t Shanghaiist).

Kids were forced to stay home from school as Beijing authorities enacted unprecedented measures to combat the thick, nostril-burning layer of grossness.

They even banned the use of certain government vehicles. The “fog,” as it is euphemistically known in China, is set to continue for a number of days and has prompted an unusual display of openness from the country’s state-controlled press, calling for urgent action.

Climate Desk breaks down exactly what’s in the air.

