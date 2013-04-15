Amanda Knox Says A Female Inmate Threatened Her And Repeatedly Asked To Be Her Lover

Amanda Knox’s new memoir “Waiting to be Heard” reveals how the now-25-year-old murder defendant endured relentless sexual harassment in an Italian prison.



The New York Post reports on some of the more salacious details of the book written by Knox, who was accused of killing her roommate in 2007 while they were studying abroad in Italy.

Knox was convicted of murder in 2009 and spent a total of four years languishing in an Italian prison before an appeals court set her free.

During her time in Italy’s Capanne Prison, Knox says her fellow inmates harassed her, according to the Post. One threatened her and repeatedly said she wanted to start a lesbian affair, Knox’s memoir says.

Prison guards also reportedly tried to intimidate her, falsely telling her she was HIV positive and interrogating her about her sex life.

“[A senior prison guard] was fixated on the topic of sex — who I’d done it with, how I liked it . . . if I would like to do it with him,” Knox reportedly wrote to a friend.

Knox was finally released from prison in October 2011, but Italy’s highest court recently overturned her acquittal and ruled she’d have to stand trial again. She won’t have to return to Italy for her trial, and it’s not clear the United States would extradite her if she’s found guilty.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.