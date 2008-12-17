What's Hulu? NBC's "Jizz In My Pants" Owns YouTube (GE)





NBC Universal (GE) and News Corp (NWS) joint venture Hulu is supposed to have exclusive distribution rights for NBC video content, but that hasn’t stopped NBC’s Saturday Night Live star Andy Samberg’s clip “Jizz In My Pants” from taking over Google’s (GOOG) YouTube.

AdAge’s Michael Learmonth says the video’s tallied 6.7 million views, making it YouTube’s most-watched video in the last month. Served against ads from Nissan and Wrigley’s, NBC.com’s version has only 560,000 or so views. The clip is also on Hulu, which doesn’t disclose view counts.

See Also:

The 10 Most Popular Web Videos Of 2008



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.