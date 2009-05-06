What's Happening Today: Wednesday, May 6

Macro

ADP Employment Change (April) (8:15 AM)

Weekly Crude Inventories (week ended May 2) (10:30 AM)

Earnings

Alibaba.com (1688.HK) (8:00 AM)

Orbitz (OWW) (10:00 AM)

U.S. Cellular (USM) (11:00 AM)

News Corp (NWS) (4:00 PM)

Glu Mobile (GLUU) (4:30 PM)

Synchronoss (SNCR) (4:30 PM)

Limelight Networks (LLNW) (4:30 PM)

Embarq Corporation (EQ) (4:30 PM)

InfoSpace (INSP) (5:00 PM)

THQ Inc (THQI) (5:00 PM)

Playboy Enterprises (PLA) (Before bell)

LivePerson (LPSN) (After bell)

Cisco (CSCO) (TBA)

Symantec (SYMC) (TBA)

Television

Bloomberg:

5:15 AM – Joergen Buhl Rasmussen, Chairperson/CEO, Carlsberg

7:10 AM – William Isaac, Former chairman of the FDIC

7:30 AM – Paul Diaz, President/CEO, Kindred Healthcare

7:40 AM – Larry Nichols, Chairperson/CEO, Devon Enegrgy Corp

9:00 AM – Richard Bernstein, Former Chief Investment Strategist, Merrill Lynch

2:00 PM – William Cohen, Chairman/CEO, Cohen Group

Fox Business:

7 AM – Dick Bove, Rochdale Securities

12:30 PM – Alan Mullaly, CEO, Ford

1 PM – Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA)

Conferences

Oppenheimer Regional Bank 1-on-1 Conference, New York, NY

RBC One-on-One Healthcare Symposium, New York, NY

Security Traders Association Washington Conference, Washington, DC (Day 2 of 2)

All times ET.

