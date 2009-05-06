What's Happening Today: Wednesday, May 6

Macro
- ADP Employment Change (April) (8:15 AM)
- Weekly Crude Inventories (week ended May 2) (10:30 AM)
Earnings
- Alibaba.com (1688.HK) (8:00 AM)
- Orbitz (OWW) (10:00 AM)
- U.S. Cellular (USM) (11:00 AM)
- News Corp (NWS) (4:00 PM)
- Glu Mobile (GLUU) (4:30 PM)
- Synchronoss (SNCR) (4:30 PM)
- Limelight Networks (LLNW) (4:30 PM)
- Embarq Corporation (EQ) (4:30 PM)
- InfoSpace (INSP) (5:00 PM)
- THQ Inc (THQI) (5:00 PM)
- Playboy Enterprises (PLA) (Before bell)
- LivePerson (LPSN) (After bell)
- Cisco (CSCO) (TBA)
- Symantec (SYMC) (TBA)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 5:15 AM – Joergen Buhl Rasmussen, Chairperson/CEO, Carlsberg
- 7:10 AM – William Isaac, Former chairman of the FDIC
- 7:30 AM – Paul Diaz, President/CEO, Kindred Healthcare
- 7:40 AM – Larry Nichols, Chairperson/CEO, Devon Enegrgy Corp
- 9:00 AM – Richard Bernstein, Former Chief Investment Strategist, Merrill Lynch
- 2:00 PM – William Cohen, Chairman/CEO, Cohen Group
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Dick Bove, Rochdale Securities
- 12:30 PM – Alan Mullaly, CEO, Ford
- 1 PM – Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA)
Conferences
- Oppenheimer Regional Bank 1-on-1 Conference, New York, NY
- RBC One-on-One Healthcare Symposium, New York, NY
- Security Traders Association Washington Conference, Washington, DC (Day 2 of 2)
All times ET.
