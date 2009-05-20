What's Happening Today: Wednesday, May 20

Macro



President’s Economic Recovery Board meeting–Geithner speaks (9:30 AM)

FOMC Minutes (2:00 PM)

Earnings

BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) (7:00 AM)

Deere & Co. (DE) (10:00 AM)

Target (TGT) (10:30)

Toll Brothers (TOL) (2:00 PM)

Intuit (INTU) (After Market)

NetEase (NTES) (After Market)

Television

Bloomberg:

8:00 AM – James Reynolds, Chairperson/CEO, Loop Capital

8:30 AM – Steve Leuthold, Chairperson/CEO, Leuthold/Weededn Research

2:00 PM – William Poole, Frmr President, St. Louis Fed

4:10 PM – Laszlo Birinyi, President, Birinyi Associates

4:30 PM – Mark Konyn, CEO, RCM Asia Pacific Ltd

Fox Business:

7 AM – Rep. John Campbell (R-CA)

9:30 AM – James Shelton, CIO Kanaly Trust

3:20 PM – Greg Ness, Pres. COO, StanCorp Financial Group

All times ET.

