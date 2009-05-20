What's Happening Today: Wednesday, May 20

Macro
- President’s Economic Recovery Board meeting–Geithner speaks (9:30 AM)
- FOMC Minutes (2:00 PM)
Earnings
- BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) (7:00 AM)
- Deere & Co. (DE) (10:00 AM)
- Target (TGT) (10:30)
- Toll Brothers (TOL) (2:00 PM)
- Intuit (INTU) (After Market)
- NetEase (NTES) (After Market)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 8:00 AM – James Reynolds, Chairperson/CEO, Loop Capital
- 8:30 AM – Steve Leuthold, Chairperson/CEO, Leuthold/Weededn Research
- 2:00 PM – William Poole, Frmr President, St. Louis Fed
- 4:10 PM – Laszlo Birinyi, President, Birinyi Associates
- 4:30 PM – Mark Konyn, CEO, RCM Asia Pacific Ltd
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Rep. John Campbell (R-CA)
- 9:30 AM – James Shelton, CIO Kanaly Trust
- 3:20 PM – Greg Ness, Pres. COO, StanCorp Financial Group
All times ET.
Get This Delivered To Your Inbox
You can get this dropped in your inbox every morning as The Daily Precap. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!
First Name
Last Name
State
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.