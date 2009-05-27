What's Happening Today: Wednesday, May 27

Macro:
- Existing Home Sales — 10:00 AM
- Crude Inventories — 10:30 AM
Earnings
- Staples (SPLS) 8:00 AM
- American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) 9:00 AM
- Autozone (AZO) 10:00 AM
- Jo-Ann Stores (JAS) After-Market
Television
Bloomberg:
- 6:50 AM – Arthur Levitt, Sr. Advisor, Carlyle Group
- 8:00 AM – David Malpass, Former Chief Economist at Bear Sterns
- 1:10 PM – Whitney Tilson, Founder, T2 Partners LLC
- 2:00 PM – William Gross, CIO, PIMCO
- 4:10 PM – Steven Farris, CEO, Apache
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Jim Gillespie, CEO, Coldwell Banker Real Estate
- 10 AM – Thomas Kunz, CEO, 21st Century Real Estate
All times ET.
