What's Happening Today: Wednesday, May 27

Macro:

Existing Home Sales — 10:00 AM

Crude Inventories — 10:30 AM

Earnings

Staples (SPLS) 8:00 AM

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) 9:00 AM

Autozone (AZO) 10:00 AM

Jo-Ann Stores (JAS) After-Market

Television

Bloomberg:

6:50 AM – Arthur Levitt, Sr. Advisor, Carlyle Group

8:00 AM – David Malpass, Former Chief Economist at Bear Sterns

1:10 PM – Whitney Tilson, Founder, T2 Partners LLC

2:00 PM – William Gross, CIO, PIMCO

4:10 PM – Steven Farris, CEO, Apache

Fox Business:

7 AM – Jim Gillespie, CEO, Coldwell Banker Real Estate

10 AM – Thomas Kunz, CEO, 21st Century Real Estate

All times ET.

