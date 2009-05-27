What's Happening Today: Wednesday, May 27

Joe Weisenthal
Macro:

  • Existing Home Sales — 10:00 AM
  • Crude Inventories — 10:30 AM

Earnings

  • Staples (SPLS) 8:00 AM
  • American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) 9:00 AM
  • Autozone (AZO) 10:00 AM
  • Jo-Ann Stores (JAS) After-Market

Television

Bloomberg:

  • 6:50 AM – Arthur Levitt, Sr. Advisor, Carlyle Group
  • 8:00 AM – David Malpass, Former Chief Economist at Bear Sterns
  • 1:10 PM – Whitney Tilson, Founder, T2 Partners LLC
  • 2:00 PM – William Gross, CIO, PIMCO
  • 4:10 PM – Steven Farris, CEO, Apache

Fox Business:

  • 7 AM – Jim Gillespie, CEO, Coldwell Banker Real Estate
  • 10 AM – Thomas Kunz, CEO, 21st Century Real Estate

All times ET.

