What's Happening Today: Wednesday, May 13

Macro

Export and Import Prices (8:30 AM)

Retail Sales (8:30 AM)

Business Inventories (10:00 AM)

Crude Inventories (10:30 AM)

Fed Governor Elizabeth Duke participates in “The Role of Banks in Financial Markets: Policy and Practice” panel (10:30 AM)

Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart gives closing remarks at “Financial Innovation and Crises” conference (12:00 PM)

Earnings

Clearwire (CLWR) (4:30 PM)

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) (Before bell)

Dr Pepper Snapple (DPS) (Before bell)

Liz Claiborne (LIZ) (Before bell)

Macy’s (M) (Before bell)

Techtarget (TTGT) (After bell)

Whole Foods (WFMI) (After bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

5:30 AM – Helmut Perlet, Chief Finance Officer, Allianz

7:50 AM – Arthur Levitt, Senior Advisor, Carlyle Group

3:30 PM – Rep. Edolphus Towns (D-NY)

Fox Business:

7 AM – John Bogle, Founder, Vanguard

7 AM – Kate Kelly, Author Street Fighters, (The Last 72 Hours At Bear Sterns)

9 AM – Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA)

12:05 PM – Diane Garnick, Investment strategist, Invesco

12:30 PM – Jack Bogle, CEO, Vanguard

4 PM – T. Boone Pickens

Conferences

UBS Global Financial Services Conference, New York, NY (Day 2 of 2)

Bank of America Healthcare Conference, New York, NY (Day 2 of 3)

Robert W. Baird Growth Stock Conference, Chicago, IL (Day 2 of 3)

All times ET.

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every morning as The Daily Precap. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.