What's Happening Today: Wednesday, March 4

ADP Employment Change (Feb.) (8:15 AM)

Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher speaks at TCU (8:30 AM)

ISM Services (Feb.) (10:00 AM)

Weekly Crude Inventories (week ended Feb. 28) (10:30 AM)

Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart speaks on U.S. economic outlook (12:00 PM)

Fed releases Beige Book (2:00 PM)

Big Lots (BIG) (Before bell)

BJ’s Wholesale (BJ) (Before bell)

Costco (COST) (Before bell)

Toll Brothers (TOLL) (Before bell)

Foot Locker (FL) (After bell)

PetSmart (PETM) (After bell)

ITV Plc (ITV) (TBA)

Bloomberg:

6:45AM – Herbert Hainer, CEO of Adidas

8:00AM – David Tice, Chief Portfolio Strategist, Federated Investors Inc.

8:30AM – Steve Leuthold, Chairperson/CEO, Leuthold/Weeden Research

8:47AM – Ray LaHood, Transportation Secretary, US Government

9:10AM – Sanjiv Das, CEO, Citimortgage Inc.

11:45AM – Ralph Izzo, Chairperson / CEO, Public Service Entp Group Inc.

2:00PM – William Poole, Former President, St. Louis Fed

Fox Business:

7 AM – Brian Mueller – CEO, Grand Canyon University

12 PM – Matt McCall, Pres. Penn Financial

1 PM – Kevin Kerr, Kerr Trading International

1:15 PM – Monica Showalter, Investor’s Business Daily Sr. Writer

Citi 2009 Global Property CEO Conference, Naples, FL (Day 4 of 4)

Deutsche Bank Securities Media and Telecommunications Conference, Palm Beach, FL (Day 3 of 3)

Morgan Stanley Technology Conference, San Francisco, CA (Day 3 of 3)

Merrill Lynch Healthcare Products and Services Conference, New York, NY (Day 2 of 3)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Regional Bank Conference, Boston, MA (Day 1 of 2)

