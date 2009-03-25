What's Happening Today: Wednesday, March 25

Macro

Durable Goods Orders (Feb.)

New Home Sales (Feb.)

Weekly Crude Inventories (week ended March 20)

Cleveland Fed President Sandra Pianalto on economic recovery (12:20 PM)

San Francisco Fed President Janet Yellen on economic policy (1:00 PM)

Earnings

Paychex (PAYX) (Before bell)

Red Hat (RHT) (Before bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

6:40 AM – Rep James Himes (D-Conn)

6:50 AM – John Starks, Former Player, New York Knicks

7:10 AM – David Nason, Former Assistant Secretary, US Dept of Treasury

10:50 AM – Sen Kent Conrad, Chairman of the Senate Budget Committee

1:10 PM – David Roux, Co-CEO, Silver Lake

2:00 PM – Pamela Liebman, President/CEO, Corcoran Group Inc

Fox Business:

7 AM – Kristi Mitchem, Managing Director, Barclay’s

10:30 AM – Howard Silverblatt, S&P Index Analyst

1:30 PM – Rep. Phil Hare (D-IL)

Conferences

Sidoti Emerging Growth Institutional Investor Forum, New York, NY (Day 2 of 2)

All times ET.

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every morning as The Daily Precap. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.