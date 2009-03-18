What's Happening Today: Wednesday, March 18

Macro

CPI (Feb.) (8:30 AM)

Current Account Balance (Q4) (8:30 AM)

Weekly Crude Inventories (week ended March 14) (10:30 AM)

FOMC Policy Statement (2:15 PM)

Hewlett-Packard Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Earnings

General Mills (GIS) (Before bell)

Oracle (ORCL) (After bell)

Linktone (LTON) (After bell)

Cintas (CTAS) (After bell)

Nike (After bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

8:00 AM – Rep Paul Kanjorski (D-PA)

8:40 AM – E. Gordon Gee, President, Ohio State University

3:00 PM – Richard Hoey, Chief Economist, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

5:00 PM – Gary Motyl, CIO, Templeton Global Equity Group

5:00 PM – Thomas Forester, President/Fund Manager, Forester Capital Mgmt

Fox Business:

7 AM – Rep. Gary Peters (D-MI-09)

7:00 AM – Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison (R-TX)

12 PM – Peter Morici, Prof. of International Business. U of Md.

12:45 PM – Rep. Dan Burton (R-Ind.)

Conferences

Cowen Health Care Conference, Boston, MA (Day 3 of 4)

Credit Suisse Chicago Energy Conference, Chicago, IL (Day 2 of 2)

JP Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Conference, Las Vegas, NV (Day 2 of 2)

Jefferies Global Clean Technology Conference, New York, NY (Day 2 of 3)

Credit Suisse Transportation and Logistics Conference, Boston, MA (Day 1 of 2)

Independent Community Bankers of America Techworld Conference, Phoenix, AZ (Day 1 of 5)

All times ET.

