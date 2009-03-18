What's Happening Today: Wednesday, March 18

Macro
- CPI (Feb.) (8:30 AM)
- Current Account Balance (Q4) (8:30 AM)
- Weekly Crude Inventories (week ended March 14) (10:30 AM)
- FOMC Policy Statement (2:15 PM)
- Hewlett-Packard Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Earnings
- General Mills (GIS) (Before bell)
- Oracle (ORCL) (After bell)
- Linktone (LTON) (After bell)
- Cintas (CTAS) (After bell)
- Nike (After bell)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 8:00 AM – Rep Paul Kanjorski (D-PA)
- 8:40 AM – E. Gordon Gee, President, Ohio State University
- 3:00 PM – Richard Hoey, Chief Economist, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp
- 5:00 PM – Gary Motyl, CIO, Templeton Global Equity Group
- 5:00 PM – Thomas Forester, President/Fund Manager, Forester Capital Mgmt
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Rep. Gary Peters (D-MI-09)
- 7:00 AM – Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison (R-TX)
- 12 PM – Peter Morici, Prof. of International Business. U of Md.
- 12:45 PM – Rep. Dan Burton (R-Ind.)
Conferences
- Cowen Health Care Conference, Boston, MA (Day 3 of 4)
- Credit Suisse Chicago Energy Conference, Chicago, IL (Day 2 of 2)
- JP Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Conference, Las Vegas, NV (Day 2 of 2)
- Jefferies Global Clean Technology Conference, New York, NY (Day 2 of 3)
- Credit Suisse Transportation and Logistics Conference, Boston, MA (Day 1 of 2)
- Independent Community Bankers of America Techworld Conference, Phoenix, AZ (Day 1 of 5)
All times ET.
