What's Happening Today: Wednesday, March 11

Macro
- Weekly Crude Inventories (week ended March 6) (10:30 AM)
- Treasury Budget (Feb.) (2:00 PM)
Earnings
- American Eagle (AEO) (Before bell)
- National Semiconductor (NSM) (Before bell)
- Staples (SPLS) (Before bell)
- Men’s Wearhouse (MW) (After bell)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 7:25 AM – Richard Murray, Chair, centre of Capital Markets Competitiveness
- 7:40 AM – Ed Nusbaum, Chairperson/CEO, Grant Thornton LLC
- 7:53 AM – Arthur Levitt, Former Chairman, SEC
- 12:00 PM – Duncan Niederauer, CEO, NYSE Euronext
Fox Business:
- 12 PM – William “Bill” F. Baker, President Emeritus Thirteen/WNET
- 12 PM – Gary Burnison, CEO, Korn Ferry International
- 1 PM – Faith Whittlesey, Former U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland
- 7 PM – Special, Victims Speak Of Bernie Madoff Speak Out
Conferences
- Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference, Orlando, FL (Day 3 of 4)
- Credit Suisse Semis and Comm Equipment Conference, Boston, MA (Day 3 of 5)
- Barclays Healthcare Conference, Miami Beach, FL (Day 2 of 2)
- JP Morgan Aviation and Transportation Conference, New York, NY (Day 2 of 2)
- American Bankers Association Wealth Management & Trust Conference, San Francisco, CA (Day 1 of 3)
- Bank of America Consumer Conference, New York, NY (Day 1 of 2)
- Wedbush Morgan Securities Conference, New York, NY (Day 1 of 2)
All times ET.
