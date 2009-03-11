What's Happening Today: Wednesday, March 11

Macro



Weekly Crude Inventories (week ended March 6) (10:30 AM)

Treasury Budget (Feb.) (2:00 PM)

Earnings

American Eagle (AEO) (Before bell)

National Semiconductor (NSM) (Before bell)

Staples (SPLS) (Before bell)

Men’s Wearhouse (MW) (After bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

7:25 AM – Richard Murray, Chair, centre of Capital Markets Competitiveness

7:40 AM – Ed Nusbaum, Chairperson/CEO, Grant Thornton LLC

7:53 AM – Arthur Levitt, Former Chairman, SEC

12:00 PM – Duncan Niederauer, CEO, NYSE Euronext

Fox Business:

12 PM – William “Bill” F. Baker, President Emeritus Thirteen/WNET

12 PM – Gary Burnison, CEO, Korn Ferry International

1 PM – Faith Whittlesey, Former U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland

7 PM – Special, Victims Speak Of Bernie Madoff Speak Out

Conferences

Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference, Orlando, FL (Day 3 of 4)

Credit Suisse Semis and Comm Equipment Conference, Boston, MA (Day 3 of 5)

Barclays Healthcare Conference, Miami Beach, FL (Day 2 of 2)

JP Morgan Aviation and Transportation Conference, New York, NY (Day 2 of 2)

American Bankers Association Wealth Management & Trust Conference, San Francisco, CA (Day 1 of 3)

Bank of America Consumer Conference, New York, NY (Day 1 of 2)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Conference, New York, NY (Day 1 of 2)

All times ET.

