What's Happening Today: Wednesday, June 3

Macro:

10:00 AM Factory Orders

10:30 AM Crude Inventories

Earnings

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Before Market

Hancock Fabrics (HKFI.PK)

AMERCO (UHAL) After Market

Television

Bloomberg:

7:10 AM – Rep Eric Cantor, US House of Representatives, House Minority Whip

8:15 AM – Jim O’Donnell, CEO, BMW US

9:10 AM – Robert Kelly, Chairperson/CEO, Bank of New York Mellon

12:00 PM – Robert Kotick, CEO, Activision

2:30 PM – Thomas Okarma, CEO, Geron Corp

2:40 PM – John Bowman, Acting Director, United States Office of Thrift Supervision

Fox Business:

7 AM – Walt Freese, CEO, Ben & Jerry’s

10:15 AM – Rod Eichler, Co-COO, Apache Oil & Gas

All times ET.

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every morning as The Daily Precap. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.