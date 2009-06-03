What's Happening Today: Wednesday, June 3

Macro:
- 10:00 AM Factory Orders
- 10:30 AM Crude Inventories
Earnings
- Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Before Market
- Hancock Fabrics (HKFI.PK)
- AMERCO (UHAL) After Market
Television
Bloomberg:
- 7:10 AM – Rep Eric Cantor, US House of Representatives, House Minority Whip
- 8:15 AM – Jim O’Donnell, CEO, BMW US
- 9:10 AM – Robert Kelly, Chairperson/CEO, Bank of New York Mellon
- 12:00 PM – Robert Kotick, CEO, Activision
- 2:30 PM – Thomas Okarma, CEO, Geron Corp
- 2:40 PM – John Bowman, Acting Director, United States Office of Thrift Supervision
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Walt Freese, CEO, Ben & Jerry’s
- 10:15 AM – Rod Eichler, Co-COO, Apache Oil & Gas
All times ET.
