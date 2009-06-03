What's Happening Today: Wednesday, June 3

Damian Ghigliotty
Crude Oil Barrels

Macro:

  • 10:00 AM Factory Orders
  • 10:30 AM Crude Inventories

Earnings

 

  • Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Before Market
  • Hancock Fabrics (HKFI.PK)
  • AMERCO (UHAL) After Market

Television

Bloomberg:

  • 7:10 AM – Rep Eric Cantor, US House of Representatives, House Minority Whip
  • 8:15 AM – Jim O’Donnell, CEO, BMW US
  • 9:10 AM – Robert Kelly, Chairperson/CEO, Bank of New York Mellon
  • 12:00 PM – Robert Kotick, CEO, Activision
  • 2:30 PM – Thomas Okarma, CEO, Geron Corp
  • 2:40 PM – John Bowman, Acting Director, United States Office of Thrift Supervision

Fox Business:

  • 7 AM – Walt Freese, CEO, Ben & Jerry’s
  • 10:15 AM – Rod Eichler, Co-COO, Apache Oil & Gas

All times ET.

