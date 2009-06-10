What's Happening Today: Wednesday, June 10

Macro:
- 10 AM – Wholesale Inventories
- 10:30 AM – Crude Inventories
- 2:00 PM – Treasury Budget
- 2:00 PM – Fed’s Beige Book
Earnings
- North American Energy Parnters (NOA)
- Luby’s Inc. (LUB) (after market)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 8:45 AM – Steven Kandarian, CIO, Metlife Inc
- 9:30 AM – James Gorman, President, Morgan Stanley
- 2:30 PM – Valerie Jarrett, White House Senior Advisor
- 5:30 PM – Tim Westergren, Chairperson/CEO, Pandora Media Inc.
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Trevor Fetter, CEO, President, Tenet Healthcare Corp.
- 9 AM – Elon Musk, CEO, Tesla Motors
- 11:15 AM – John Chambers – CEO Cisco Systems, Inc.
- 11:40 – Max Levchin, CEO, Slide
All times ET.
