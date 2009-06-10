What's Happening Today: Wednesday, June 10

Macro:



10 AM – Wholesale Inventories

10:30 AM – Crude Inventories

2:00 PM – Treasury Budget

2:00 PM – Fed’s Beige Book

Earnings

North American Energy Parnters (NOA)

Luby’s Inc. (LUB) (after market)

Television

Bloomberg:

8:45 AM – Steven Kandarian, CIO, Metlife Inc

9:30 AM – James Gorman, President, Morgan Stanley

2:30 PM – Valerie Jarrett, White House Senior Advisor

5:30 PM – Tim Westergren, Chairperson/CEO, Pandora Media Inc.

Fox Business:

7 AM – Trevor Fetter, CEO, President, Tenet Healthcare Corp.

9 AM – Elon Musk, CEO, Tesla Motors

11:15 AM – John Chambers – CEO Cisco Systems, Inc.

11:40 – Max Levchin, CEO, Slide

All times ET.

