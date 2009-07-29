What's Happening Today: Wednesday, July 29

Macro
- 8:30 AM: Durable Orders
- 10:30 AM: Crude Inventories
- 2:00 PM: Fed’s Beige Book
Earnings
- Banco Santander S.A. (STD) (Before Market)
- IAC (IACI) (Before Market)
- Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia (MSO) (Before Market)
- Meredith Corporation (MDP) (Before Market)
- Moody’s Corporation (MCO) (Before Market)
- SAP AG (SAP) (Before Market)
- Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) (Before Market)
- Time Warner Cable, Inc. (TWC) (Before Market)
- Time Warner, Inc. (TWX) (Before Market)
- Tyco Electronics (TEL) (Before Market)
- Wyndam Worldwide (WYN) (Before Market)
- Qwest Communications (Q) (7:00 AM)
- Sprint Nextel Corporation (S) (7:00 AM)
- ConocoPhillips (COP) (8:30 AM)
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) (2:00 PM)
- Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (NSANY) (2:00 PM)
- Callaway Golf (ELY) (After Market)
- Cerner Corporation (After Market)
- Hanesbrands (HBI) (After Market)
- Hartford Financial Services (HIG) (After Market)
- TheStreet.com (TSCM) (After Market)
- United Rentals (URI) (After Market)
- Visa Inc. (V) (After Market)
- Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc. (CCE)
- Daimler AG (DAI)
- Delphi Financial Group Inc. (DFG)
- Penske Automoive Group (PAG)
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)
All times ET.
