What's Happening Today: Wednesday, July 29

Macro



8:30 AM: Durable Orders

10:30 AM: Crude Inventories

2:00 PM: Fed’s Beige Book

Earnings

Banco Santander S.A. (STD) (Before Market)

IAC (IACI) (Before Market)

Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia (MSO) (Before Market)

Meredith Corporation (MDP) (Before Market)

Moody’s Corporation (MCO) (Before Market)

SAP AG (SAP) (Before Market)

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) (Before Market)

Time Warner Cable, Inc. (TWC) (Before Market)

Time Warner, Inc. (TWX) (Before Market)

Tyco Electronics (TEL) (Before Market)

Wyndam Worldwide (WYN) (Before Market)

Qwest Communications (Q) (7:00 AM)

Sprint Nextel Corporation (S) (7:00 AM)

ConocoPhillips (COP) (8:30 AM)

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) (2:00 PM)

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (NSANY) (2:00 PM)

Callaway Golf (ELY) (After Market)

Cerner Corporation (After Market)

Hanesbrands (HBI) (After Market)

Hartford Financial Services (HIG) (After Market)

TheStreet.com (TSCM) (After Market)

United Rentals (URI) (After Market)

Visa Inc. (V) (After Market)

Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc. (CCE)

Daimler AG (DAI)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. (DFG)

Penske Automoive Group (PAG)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

All times ET.

