What's Happening Today: Wednesday, July 22

Macro

10:30 AM: Crude Inventories

Earnings

Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL) (Before Market)

Domino’s Inc. (DPZ) (Before Market)

ExpressJet Holdings, Inc. (XJT) (Before Market)

Morgan Stanley (MS) (Before Market)

PepsiCo (PEP) (Before Market)

SunTrust (STI) (Before Market)

U.S. Bancorp (USB) (Before Market)

UMB Financial (UMBF) (Before Market)

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) (Before Market)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) (6:30 AM)

The Boeing Company (BA) (7:30 AM)

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) (8:00 AM)

Cirrus Logic (CRUS) (4:00 PM)

QUALCOMM Inc. (QCOM) (4:00 PM)

Advanced Analogic Technologies (AATI) (After Market)

BancorpSouth, Inc. (BXS) (After Market)

E*TRADE Financial Corp. (ETFC) (After Market)

eBay (EBAY) (After Market)

Zenith National Insurance Corporation (ZNT) (After Market)

AirTran Holdings, Inc. (AAI)

Eli Lilly (LLY)

Pfizer (PFE)

Raymond James (RJF)

All times ET.

