What's Happening Today: Wednesday, January 7

Constellation Brands (STZ) (Before the bell.)

Family Dollar (FDO) (Before the bell.)

Monsanto (MON) (Before the bell.)

Supervalu (SVU) (Before the bell.)

Bed Bath & Beyond (After the bell.)

Macro:

ADP Employment Report (Dec.) (8:15 AM)

Weekly Crude Inventories (week ended Jan. 3) (10:35 AM)

Television:

Bloomberg:

8:15 AM – Paul Atkins – Former SEC Commissioner

11AM – Byron Wien – Chief Investment Strategist – Pequot Capital Management

1:24 PM – Bill Veghtte – Sr. VP – Microsoft

3 PM – Laszlo Birinyi – President of Birinyi Assoc.

4 PM – David Tice – Equity Strategist – Federated Investors

Fox Business

7:00-9:00 – George Gersema, Chairman and CEO of Employers Resource

8AM – Clayton Harris, Blagojevich’s Acting Chief of Staff

9 AM – Sam Stovall, S&P Chief Market Strategist

9:45 AM – John Challenger, CEO of Challenger, grey and Christmas

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Matt McCall, President, Penn Financial Group

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM – Bert Ely, President, Ely & Co.

3:20 PM – Michael C. Yerington, Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. President and CEO

3:40 PM – Mariner Kemper, UMB Financial Chairman & CEO

CNBC

3 PM – Barack Obama, President-Elect

Radio:

Bloomberg:

8AM – Richard Clarida – Global Strategic Advisor – PIMCO

Events:

Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson speaks at the Economic Club of Washington. (11:30 AM)

Consumer Electronics Show 2009 at the Las Vegas Convention centre, Las Vegas, Nevada (Day 1 of 5)

Notable Speakers:

Steve Ballmer, CEO, Microsoft (6:30 PM)

Citi’s 19th Annual Entertainment, Media, and Telecommunications Conference at The Arizona Biltmore, Phoenix, Arizona (Day 2 of 3)

Notable Speakers:

Dan Hesse, President and CEO, Sprint Nextel Corporation (12:30)

Tony Vinciquerra, President and CEO Fox Networks Group (1:15)

John Martin, Executive Vice President and CFO, Time Warner, Inc.

Macworld 2009 at The Moscone centre, San Francisco, CA (Day 3 of 5)

