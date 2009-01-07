What's Happening Today: Wednesday, January 7

Earnings:
- Constellation Brands (STZ) (Before the bell.)
- Family Dollar (FDO) (Before the bell.)
- Monsanto (MON) (Before the bell.)
- Supervalu (SVU) (Before the bell.)
- Bed Bath & Beyond (After the bell.)
Macro:
- ADP Employment Report (Dec.) (8:15 AM)
- Weekly Crude Inventories (week ended Jan. 3) (10:35 AM)
Television:
Bloomberg:
- 8:15 AM – Paul Atkins – Former SEC Commissioner
- 11AM – Byron Wien – Chief Investment Strategist – Pequot Capital Management
- 1:24 PM – Bill Veghtte – Sr. VP – Microsoft
- 3 PM – Laszlo Birinyi – President of Birinyi Assoc.
- 4 PM – David Tice – Equity Strategist – Federated Investors
Fox Business
- 7:00-9:00 – George Gersema, Chairman and CEO of Employers Resource
- 8AM – Clayton Harris, Blagojevich’s Acting Chief of Staff
- 9 AM – Sam Stovall, S&P Chief Market Strategist
- 9:45 AM – John Challenger, CEO of Challenger, grey and Christmas
- 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Matt McCall, President, Penn Financial Group
- 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM – Bert Ely, President, Ely & Co.
- 3:20 PM – Michael C. Yerington, Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. President and CEO
- 3:40 PM – Mariner Kemper, UMB Financial Chairman & CEO
CNBC
- 3 PM – Barack Obama, President-Elect
Radio:
Bloomberg:
- 8AM – Richard Clarida – Global Strategic Advisor – PIMCO
Events:
- Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson speaks at the Economic Club of Washington. (11:30 AM)
- Consumer Electronics Show 2009 at the Las Vegas Convention centre, Las Vegas, Nevada (Day 1 of 5)
Notable Speakers:
Steve Ballmer, CEO, Microsoft (6:30 PM)
- Citi’s 19th Annual Entertainment, Media, and Telecommunications Conference at The Arizona Biltmore, Phoenix, Arizona (Day 2 of 3)
Notable Speakers:
Dan Hesse, President and CEO, Sprint Nextel Corporation (12:30)
Tony Vinciquerra, President and CEO Fox Networks Group (1:15)
John Martin, Executive Vice President and CFO, Time Warner, Inc.
- Macworld 2009 at The Moscone centre, San Francisco, CA (Day 3 of 5)
