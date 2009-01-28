What's Happening Today: Wednesday, January 28

Macro:



Weekly Crude Inventories (week ended Jan. 23) (10:30 AM)

FOMC Policy Announcement (2:15 PM)

Costco (COST) shareholders meeting

Earnings:

Baker Hughes (BHI) (Before bell.)

Boeing (BA) (Before bell.)

ConocoPhillips (COP) (Before bell.)

Legg Mason (LM) (Before bell.)

Pfizer (PFE) (Before bell.)

WellPoint (WLP) (Before bell.)

Wells Fargo (WFC) (Before bell.)

AT&T (T) (10:00 AM)

New York Times Co. (NYT) (11:00 AM)

Allstate (ALL) (After bell.)

Qualcomm (QCOM) (After bell.)

Starbucks (SBUX) (After bell.)

Western Digital (WDC) (After bell.)

Symantec (SYMC) (5:00 PM)

Television

Bloomberg:

6:40 AM – John Silvia, Chief Economist, Wachovia Corp

7:30 AM – Jon Corzine, Governor, State of New Jersey

7:30 AM – David Ratcliffe, Chairperson/CEO, Southern Co

8:40 AM – Jan Hatzius, Chief Economist, Goldman Sachs & Co

9:00 AM – Robert Greifeld, CEO, NASDAQ

10:30 AM – Peter Thiel, Founder/Principal, Clarium Captial Management

12:30 PM – Stephen Pagliuca, Managing Director/Partner, Bain Capital

1:00 PM – Amr Al-Dabbagh, Chairperson of the Board, Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority

2:00 PM – Robert Heller, Former St. Louis Fed Governor

2:00 PM – William Poole, Former St.Lous Fed President

10:00 PM – Harld Evans, Editor-at-Large, The Week

Fox Business:

6 AM – Vineet Nayar, CEO, HCL Technology

7 AM – Rep. Tom Price (R-GA-6th)

7 AM – Sir Martin Sorrell, CEO, WPP Group

7:30 AM – Richard Edelman, Edelman PR

8 AM – Tom Donohue, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

8:30 AM – Steve Forbes, CEO, Forbes

8:45 AM – Bob Greifeld, CEO, Nasdaq

9 AM – Rich Gelfand, CEO, IMAX

9:45 AM – Ken Rogoff

10 AM – Scott Minerd, Founding Partner and Chief Strategist, Guggenheim Partners

10:10 AM – Jonathan Corpina, Meridian Equity Partners

10:30 AM – Gene Kimmelman, Vice President of Federal and International Affairs, Consumers Union

11 AM – Scott Wren, Senior Equity Strategist, Wachovia Securities

11 AM – Daniel Clifton, Head of Policy Research, Strategas Research

11:15 AM – Jim Reed, Portfolio Manager, UMB Scout Stock Fund

11:30 AM – Bill McDermott, CEO of Global Field Operations, SAP

11:30 AM – Andrew Lo, Director, MIT Laboratory for Financial Engineering

Radio

NPR:

10 AM – Rep. Eric Cantor, Republican Whip (R-VA)

7 PM – Rod Blagojevich, Governor of Illinois

Conferences:

Citigroup 2009 Financial Services Conference, New York, NY (Day 2 of 2)

World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Davos, Switzerland (Day 1 of 5)

Notable Speakers

Wen Jiabao, Premier of the People’s Republic of China (10:45 AM)

Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation (12:45 PM)

Financial Times Distressed Debt Conference, London, United Kingdom

Notable Speakers

Alastair Hay, Managing Director, Deutsche Bank (9:10 AM GMT)

All times ET.

