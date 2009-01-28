What's Happening Today: Wednesday, January 28

Macro:
- Weekly Crude Inventories (week ended Jan. 23) (10:30 AM)
- FOMC Policy Announcement (2:15 PM)
- Costco (COST) shareholders meeting
Earnings:
- Baker Hughes (BHI) (Before bell.)
- Boeing (BA) (Before bell.)
- ConocoPhillips (COP) (Before bell.)
- Legg Mason (LM) (Before bell.)
- Pfizer (PFE) (Before bell.)
- WellPoint (WLP) (Before bell.)
- Wells Fargo (WFC) (Before bell.)
- AT&T (T) (10:00 AM)
- New York Times Co. (NYT) (11:00 AM)
- Allstate (ALL) (After bell.)
- Qualcomm (QCOM) (After bell.)
- Starbucks (SBUX) (After bell.)
- Western Digital (WDC) (After bell.)
- Symantec (SYMC) (5:00 PM)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 6:40 AM – John Silvia, Chief Economist, Wachovia Corp
- 7:30 AM – Jon Corzine, Governor, State of New Jersey
- 7:30 AM – David Ratcliffe, Chairperson/CEO, Southern Co
- 8:40 AM – Jan Hatzius, Chief Economist, Goldman Sachs & Co
- 9:00 AM – Robert Greifeld, CEO, NASDAQ
- 10:30 AM – Peter Thiel, Founder/Principal, Clarium Captial Management
- 12:30 PM – Stephen Pagliuca, Managing Director/Partner, Bain Capital
- 1:00 PM – Amr Al-Dabbagh, Chairperson of the Board, Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority
- 2:00 PM – Robert Heller, Former St. Louis Fed Governor
- 2:00 PM – William Poole, Former St.Lous Fed President
- 10:00 PM – Harld Evans, Editor-at-Large, The Week
Fox Business:
- 6 AM – Vineet Nayar, CEO, HCL Technology
- 7 AM – Rep. Tom Price (R-GA-6th)
- 7 AM – Sir Martin Sorrell, CEO, WPP Group
- 7:30 AM – Richard Edelman, Edelman PR
- 8 AM – Tom Donohue, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
- 8:30 AM – Steve Forbes, CEO, Forbes
- 8:45 AM – Bob Greifeld, CEO, Nasdaq
- 9 AM – Rich Gelfand, CEO, IMAX
- 9:45 AM – Ken Rogoff
- 10 AM – Scott Minerd, Founding Partner and Chief Strategist, Guggenheim Partners
- 10:10 AM – Jonathan Corpina, Meridian Equity Partners
- 10:30 AM – Gene Kimmelman, Vice President of Federal and International Affairs, Consumers Union
- 11 AM – Scott Wren, Senior Equity Strategist, Wachovia Securities
- 11 AM – Daniel Clifton, Head of Policy Research, Strategas Research
- 11:15 AM – Jim Reed, Portfolio Manager, UMB Scout Stock Fund
- 11:30 AM – Bill McDermott, CEO of Global Field Operations, SAP
- 11:30 AM – Andrew Lo, Director, MIT Laboratory for Financial Engineering
Radio
NPR:
- 10 AM – Rep. Eric Cantor, Republican Whip (R-VA)
- 7 PM – Rod Blagojevich, Governor of Illinois
Conferences:
- Citigroup 2009 Financial Services Conference, New York, NY (Day 2 of 2)
- World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Davos, Switzerland (Day 1 of 5)
Notable Speakers
Wen Jiabao, Premier of the People’s Republic of China (10:45 AM)
Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation (12:45 PM)
- Financial Times Distressed Debt Conference, London, United Kingdom
Notable Speakers
Alastair Hay, Managing Director, Deutsche Bank (9:10 AM GMT)
All times ET.
