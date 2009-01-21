What's Happening Today: Wednesday, January 21

Macro:



Senate Finance Committee to hold hearing on Treasury Secretary nomination (10:00 AM)

General Motors (GM) Q4 and 2008 sales and production conference call (9:00 AM)

Earnings:

Abbott Labs (ABT), (Before bell.)

AMR (AMR), (Before bell.)

BlackRock (BLK), (Before bell.)

Coach (COH), (Before bell.)

Northern Trust (NTRS), (Before bell.)

UAL (UAUA), (Before bell.)

United Technologies (UTX), (Before bell.)

US Bancorp (USB), (Before bell.)

Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNI), (After bell.)

Seagate Tech (STX) (After bell.)

eBay (EBAY), (5:00 PM)

Apple (APPL), (5:00 PM)

Television

Bloomberg:

7:30 AM – Michael Jackson, Chairperson/CEO, Autonation

8 AM – Robert Doll, CIO, Blackrock

8:40 AM – Ron Paul, US House of Representatives (R-Texas)

10 AM – Richard Dekaser, Chief Economist, National City Corp

11 AM – Jeffery Palma, Global Equity Strategist, UBS Securities

2 PM – Alice Rivlin, Former Vice Chairman, Federal Reserve

3 PM – Laszlo Birinyi, President, Birinyi Associates

4 PM – Maceo Sloan, Chairperson of the Board, CREF

5 PM – Doug Dachille, CEO and Co-Founder, First Principles Captial Management

10 PM – Harvey Pitt, CEO, Kalorama Partners and Former Chairman of the SEC

Fox Business:

7 AM – Ambassador Carol Moseley Braun, Founder & President, Good Food Organics

7 AM – Mitch Rothschild, CEO, Vitals.com

7 AM – Darryl Jenkins, Aviation Consultant, GWU Aviation Institute

10 AM – Guy Lebas, Fixed-Income Strategist

10:10 AM – Jonathan Corpina, Meridian Equity Partners

10:30 AM – Andrew Lo, Director, MIT Laboratory For Financial Engineering

10:30 AM – Kathryn Thompson, Equity Analyst, Avondale Partners

11 AM – Allan Lichtman, Professor, American University

11 AM – Leo Tilman, Co-President, L.M. Tilman

11 AM – Jason Blair, Research Analyst, Rochdale Securities

1 PM – Bert Ely, President, Ely & Co.

1 PM – Stephen Schork, Schork Report

1 PM – Doug Wead, Presidential Historian

1 PM – Ken Vogel, Senior Reporter, Politico

Radio:

Bloomberg:

5AM – Simon Derrick, Chief Currency Strategist, Bank of New York Mellon

9AM – Wilbur Ross, Chairperson/CEO, WL Ross & Co

2:30 PM – Thomas Friedman, Author/Artist, New York Times Co.

Conferences:

Credit Suisse Group January Hedge Fund Manager Roundtable, New York, NY

World Future Energy Summit, Abu Dhabi, UAE (Day 3 of 3)

Notable Speakers

Hans Jorgen Koch, Deputy State Secretary, Ministry of Climate and Energy, Denmark

Dan Arvizu, Director, National Renewable Energy Lab

Steven Fludder, Vice President of Ecomagination, GE Energy

Professor Herbert Girardet, Director of Programmes, World Future Council

All times ET.

