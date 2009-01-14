What's Happening Today: Wednesday, January 14

Macro:



Import Price Index (Dec.) (8:30 AM)

Advance Retail Sales (Dec.) (8:30 AM)

Philadelphia Fed President Plosser gives economic outlook (8:30 AM)

Business Inventories (Nov.) (10:00 AM)

Weekly Crude Inventories (week ended Jan. 9) (10:35 AM)

Minneapolis Fed President Stern speaks on policy prospects (1:00 PM)

Fed’s Beige Book (2:00 PM)

Earnings:

Clarcor (CLC) (After bell.)

Xilinx (XLNX) (After bell.)

Linear Technology (LLTC) (11:30 AM)

Television

Bloomberg:

10:00 AM – Brad Hintz – Analyst, Stanford C Bernstein & Co.

12:45 PM – Steve Hindy – Co-Founder & Owner, Brooklyn Brewery

3:00 PM – Laszlo Birinyi – President, Birinyi Associates

5:00 PM – Eric Dinallo – Superintendent – NY State Insurance Dept

10:00 PM – Dr. Maya Angelou – Author

10:30 PM – Salman Rushdie – Author – The Enchantress of Florence

Fox Business:

8:00 AM – Kip Tindell – Chairman and CEO, The Container Store

9:00 AM – Alan Levenson – Chief Economist T. Rowe Price

9:45 AM – Keenan Hauke – Samex Capital

10:30 AM – David Berson – Chief Economist, PMI Group

12:00 PM – John Hofmeister – Former President, Shell Oil Co.

2:00 PM – Rep. Gregory Meeks – Speaking about TARP

3:00 PM – Dan Alpert – Westwood Capital Managing Director

Radio:

Bloomberg:

7:00 AM – Arthur Levitt – Sr. Advisor – Carlyle Group

10:20 AM – Paul Krugman – 2009 Nobel Laureate, Professor at Princeton University – Woodrow Wilson School

Events

Goldman Sachs Energy Conference, New York, NY (Day 2 of 2)

Commercial Mortgage Securities Association Investors Conference, Miami, FL (Day 3 of 3)

Deutsche Bank Securities Auto Analysts Conference, Detroit, MI (Day 3 of 3)

Notable Speakers:

Shai Agassi – CEO & Founder, Better Place (6:00 PM)

JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, San Francisco, CA (Day 3 of 4)

All times ET.

You can get this dropped in your inbox every morning as The Daily Precap. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.