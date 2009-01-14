What's Happening Today: Wednesday, January 14

Macro:
- Import Price Index (Dec.) (8:30 AM)
- Advance Retail Sales (Dec.) (8:30 AM)
- Philadelphia Fed President Plosser gives economic outlook (8:30 AM)
- Business Inventories (Nov.) (10:00 AM)
- Weekly Crude Inventories (week ended Jan. 9) (10:35 AM)
- Minneapolis Fed President Stern speaks on policy prospects (1:00 PM)
- Fed’s Beige Book (2:00 PM)
Earnings:
- Clarcor (CLC) (After bell.)
- Xilinx (XLNX) (After bell.)
- Linear Technology (LLTC) (11:30 AM)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 10:00 AM – Brad Hintz – Analyst, Stanford C Bernstein & Co.
- 12:45 PM – Steve Hindy – Co-Founder & Owner, Brooklyn Brewery
- 3:00 PM – Laszlo Birinyi – President, Birinyi Associates
- 5:00 PM – Eric Dinallo – Superintendent – NY State Insurance Dept
- 10:00 PM – Dr. Maya Angelou – Author
- 10:30 PM – Salman Rushdie – Author – The Enchantress of Florence
Fox Business:
- 8:00 AM – Kip Tindell – Chairman and CEO, The Container Store
- 9:00 AM – Alan Levenson – Chief Economist T. Rowe Price
- 9:45 AM – Keenan Hauke – Samex Capital
- 10:30 AM – David Berson – Chief Economist, PMI Group
- 12:00 PM – John Hofmeister – Former President, Shell Oil Co.
- 2:00 PM – Rep. Gregory Meeks – Speaking about TARP
- 3:00 PM – Dan Alpert – Westwood Capital Managing Director
Radio:
Bloomberg:
- 7:00 AM – Arthur Levitt – Sr. Advisor – Carlyle Group
- 10:20 AM – Paul Krugman – 2009 Nobel Laureate, Professor at Princeton University – Woodrow Wilson School
Events
- Goldman Sachs Energy Conference, New York, NY (Day 2 of 2)
- Commercial Mortgage Securities Association Investors Conference, Miami, FL (Day 3 of 3)
- Deutsche Bank Securities Auto Analysts Conference, Detroit, MI (Day 3 of 3)
Notable Speakers:
Shai Agassi – CEO & Founder, Better Place (6:00 PM)
- JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, San Francisco, CA (Day 3 of 4)
All times ET.
You can get this dropped in your inbox every morning as The Daily Precap. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!
First Name
Last Name
State
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.