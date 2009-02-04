What's Happening Today: Wednesday, February 4

Macro:



ADP Private Employment (Jan.) (8:15 AM)

ISM Services (Jan.) (10:00 AM)

Weekly Crude Inventories (week ended Jan. 30) (10:30 AM)

Earnings:

Dice Holdings (DHX) (8:30 AM)

Alcatel-Lucent (ALU) (Before bell.)

Clorox (CLX) (Before bell.)

Kraft Foods (KFT) (Before bell.)

Sara Lee (SLE) (Before bell.)

Time Warner (TWX) (Before bell.)

Cisco (CSCO) (After bell.)

Prudential (PRU) (After bell.)

Visa (V) (After bell.)

Akamai (AKAM) (4:30 PM)

Shutterfly (SFLY) (5:00 PM)

Television

Bloomberg:

6:30 AM – Meredith Whitney – Analyst, Oppenheimer & Co

7:45 AM – Arthur Levitt – Former US Securities & Exchange Comission Chairman

8:40 AM – Stacy Smith – CFO, Intel Corp

9 AM – Eric Dinallo – Superintendent, NY State Dept of Insurance

10:30 AM – Larry Silverstein – President/CEO, Silverstein Properties

11 AM – Harry Clark – President/CEO, Clark Capital Management Group

12 PM – Jacob Zamansky – Partner, Zamansky Associates

3 PM – Charles Bobrinskoy – Vice Chairman, Ariel Investments

9:30 PM – David Heintzman – Chairperson/CEO, SY Bancorp Inc

Fox Business:

10 AM – Bob Reynolds, CEO, Putnam Investments

10:10 AM – Jonathan Corpina, Meridian Equity Partners

10:30 AM – Bill O’Grady, Chief Market Strategist Confluence Investment Managment

11:30 AM – John Hoeven, Governor North Dakota

Conferences

Credit Suisse Group Energy Summit, Vail, CO (Day 3 of 5)

J.P. Morgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference, Miami, FL (Day 3 of 3)

Cowen and Company Aerospace/defence Conference, New York, NY (Day 1 of 2)

Credit Suisse Group Financial Services Conference, Naples, FL (Day 1 of 3)

All times ET.

