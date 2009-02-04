What's Happening Today: Wednesday, February 4

Macro:
- ADP Private Employment (Jan.) (8:15 AM)
- ISM Services (Jan.) (10:00 AM)
- Weekly Crude Inventories (week ended Jan. 30) (10:30 AM)
Earnings:
- Dice Holdings (DHX) (8:30 AM)
- Alcatel-Lucent (ALU) (Before bell.)
- Clorox (CLX) (Before bell.)
- Kraft Foods (KFT) (Before bell.)
- Sara Lee (SLE) (Before bell.)
- Time Warner (TWX) (Before bell.)
- Cisco (CSCO) (After bell.)
- Prudential (PRU) (After bell.)
- Visa (V) (After bell.)
- Akamai (AKAM) (4:30 PM)
- Shutterfly (SFLY) (5:00 PM)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 6:30 AM – Meredith Whitney – Analyst, Oppenheimer & Co
- 7:45 AM – Arthur Levitt – Former US Securities & Exchange Comission Chairman
- 8:40 AM – Stacy Smith – CFO, Intel Corp
- 9 AM – Eric Dinallo – Superintendent, NY State Dept of Insurance
- 10:30 AM – Larry Silverstein – President/CEO, Silverstein Properties
- 11 AM – Harry Clark – President/CEO, Clark Capital Management Group
- 12 PM – Jacob Zamansky – Partner, Zamansky Associates
- 3 PM – Charles Bobrinskoy – Vice Chairman, Ariel Investments
- 9:30 PM – David Heintzman – Chairperson/CEO, SY Bancorp Inc
Fox Business:
- 10 AM – Bob Reynolds, CEO, Putnam Investments
- 10:10 AM – Jonathan Corpina, Meridian Equity Partners
- 10:30 AM – Bill O’Grady, Chief Market Strategist Confluence Investment Managment
- 11:30 AM – John Hoeven, Governor North Dakota
Conferences
- Credit Suisse Group Energy Summit, Vail, CO (Day 3 of 5)
- J.P. Morgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference, Miami, FL (Day 3 of 3)
- Cowen and Company Aerospace/defence Conference, New York, NY (Day 1 of 2)
- Credit Suisse Group Financial Services Conference, Naples, FL (Day 1 of 3)
All times ET.
