What's Happening Today: Wednesday, February 25

Macro



Existing Home Sales (Jan.) (10:00 AM)

Weekly Crude Inventories (week ended Feb. 21) (10:30 AM)

Earnings

Hearst-Argyle Television (HTV) (9:30 AM)

Martha Stewart Living (MSO) (11:00 AM)

Liberty Media Holding (LINTA) (12:00 PM)

Washington Post Co. (WPO) (4:30 PM)

Salesforce.com (CRM) (5:00 PM)

Ambac (ABK) (Before bell)

Dollar Tree (DLTR) (Before bell)

Saks (SKS) (Before bell)

J.M. Smucker (SJM) (Before bell)

TJX Companies (TJX) (Before bell)

Fluor (FLR) (After bell)

Limited Brands (LTD) (After bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

7:20 AM – Michael Bidwell, President, Arizona Cardinals

8:00 AM – Rep Gregory Meeks (D-New York)

8:40 AM – Michael Nutter, Mayor, City of Philadelphia

8:45 AM – Senator Bob Corker (R-Tennessee)

2:00 PM – Kenneth Lewis, Chairperson/CEO, Bank of America

Fox Business:

10 AM – Russ Koesterich, head of Barclay’s Global Investors

10:10 AM – Jonathan Corpina, Meridian Equity Partners

1 PM – Elaine Ryan, AARP

Conferences

BMO Capital Markets Global Metals & Mining Conference, Hollywood, FL (Day 4 of 4)

Credit Suisse Group Global Services Conference, Phoenix, AZ (Day 4 of 4)

Merrill Lynch Insurance Investor Conference, New York, NY (Day 2 of 2)

Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference, San Francisco, CA (Day 1 of 3)

Jefferies & Co. Internet & Media Conference, New York, NY (Day 1 of 2)

All times ET.

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every morning as The Daily Precap. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.