What's Happening Today: Wednesday, February 25

Macro
- Existing Home Sales (Jan.) (10:00 AM)
- Weekly Crude Inventories (week ended Feb. 21) (10:30 AM)
Earnings
- Hearst-Argyle Television (HTV) (9:30 AM)
- Martha Stewart Living (MSO) (11:00 AM)
- Liberty Media Holding (LINTA) (12:00 PM)
- Washington Post Co. (WPO) (4:30 PM)
- Salesforce.com (CRM) (5:00 PM)
- Ambac (ABK) (Before bell)
- Dollar Tree (DLTR) (Before bell)
- Saks (SKS) (Before bell)
- J.M. Smucker (SJM) (Before bell)
- TJX Companies (TJX) (Before bell)
- Fluor (FLR) (After bell)
- Limited Brands (LTD) (After bell)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 7:20 AM – Michael Bidwell, President, Arizona Cardinals
- 8:00 AM – Rep Gregory Meeks (D-New York)
- 8:40 AM – Michael Nutter, Mayor, City of Philadelphia
- 8:45 AM – Senator Bob Corker (R-Tennessee)
- 2:00 PM – Kenneth Lewis, Chairperson/CEO, Bank of America
Fox Business:
- 10 AM – Russ Koesterich, head of Barclay’s Global Investors
- 10:10 AM – Jonathan Corpina, Meridian Equity Partners
- 1 PM – Elaine Ryan, AARP
Conferences
- BMO Capital Markets Global Metals & Mining Conference, Hollywood, FL (Day 4 of 4)
- Credit Suisse Group Global Services Conference, Phoenix, AZ (Day 4 of 4)
- Merrill Lynch Insurance Investor Conference, New York, NY (Day 2 of 2)
- Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference, San Francisco, CA (Day 1 of 3)
- Jefferies & Co. Internet & Media Conference, New York, NY (Day 1 of 2)
All times ET.
