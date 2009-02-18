What's Happening Today: Wednesday, February 18

Macro



Building Permits and Housing Starts (Jan.) (8:30 AM)

Export Prices and Import Prices (Jan.) (8:30 AM)

Cleveland Fed President Pianalto speaks to developers (9:00 AM)

Capacity Utilization and Industrial Production (Jan.) (9:15 AM)

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks on current economic conditions at the National Press Club in Washington (12:30 PM)

Chicago Fed President Evans speaks on the economic outlook (1:20 PM)

Fed releases minutes from Jan. 27-28 FOMC meeting (2:00 PM)

Earnings

Deere (DE) (Before bell)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) (Before bell)

OfficeMax (OMX) (Before bell)

Playboy Enterprises (PLA) (Before bell)

Whole Foods (WFMI) (After bell)

Comcast (CMCSA) (8:30 AM)

CBS Corporation (CBS) (4:30 PM)

Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) (5:00 PM)

Television

Bloomberg:

6:53 AM – Rep Thaddeus McCotter, Chairman of the House GOP Policy Committee

7:30 AM – Robert Engle, 2003 Nobel Prize winner in Economics

7:40 AM – Rick Wagoner, Chairperson/CEO, General Motors Corp

9:40 AM – Eric Dinallo, Superintendent, NY Dept of Insurance

11:40 AM – John Faraci, Chairperson/CEO, Intl Paper Co.

2:40 PM – Enrique Salem, CEO-Elect, Symantec Corp

4:30 PM – Barton Biggs, Managing Director/Partner, Traxis Partners

5 PM – Richard Bove, Analyst, Rochdale Securities

5 PM – Ken Kenworthy Jr, Chairperson/CEO, GMX Resources

Fox Business:

7 AM – Sen. Ted Kaufman (D-DE)

7:30 AM – Adam Geisler, President, Everlast Worldwide, Inc

10:10 AM – Jonathan Corpina, Meridian Eqiuity Partners

12 PM – Jane Thompson, President Wal-Mart Financial

Conferences

Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference, New York, NY (Day 3 of 5)

Standard & Poor’s Seminar: Outlook for U.S. Economy and Local Government Ratings, Dallas, TX (Day 1 of 2)

All times ET.

