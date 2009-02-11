What's Happening Today: Wednesday, February 11

Macro:



Trade Balance (Dec.) (8:30 AM)

Weekly Crude Inventories (week ended Feb. 6) (10:35 AM)

Chicago Fed President Evans speaks about U.S. economy (1:00 PM)

Treasury Budget (Jan.) (2:00 PM)

Earnings:



Arcelor Mittal (MT) (Before bell.)

Dean Foods (DF) (Before bell.)

Ingersoll-Rand (IR) (Before bell.)

Level 3 (LVLT) (10:00 AM)

Activision (ATVI) (4:30 PM)

InfoSpace (INSP) (5:00 PM)

Comscore (SCOR) (After bell.)

LivePerson (LPSN) (After bell.)

Television

Bloomberg:

7 AM – Rep. Scott Garrett and Rep. Jim Himes

9 AM – Sen. Kent Conrad, Chairman of the Senate Budge Committee

9:30 AM – Thomas Lee, Chief US Equity Strategist, JP Morgan Chase

9:45 AM – Steve Golsby, CEO, Mead Johnson Nutrition

1:15 PM – Terry McGraw, CEO, McGraw Hill Co.

3:45 PM – Erik Ristuben, CIO, Russell Investment Group

5 PM – Craig Moffett, Analyst, Stanford C Bernstein & Co

Fox Business:

7 AM – Ben Behrouzi, CEO, Dotnext Inc.

9:40 AM – Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY)

10 AM – Jerry Webman, Chief Economist, Oppenheimer Funds

11:30 AM – Ira Rheingold, Exec. Dir. National Association Consumer Advocates

12:30 PM – Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA)

1 PM – Rep Jim Bunning (R-KY)

1 PM – Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI)

Events

House TARP Hearing 10 AM:

Mr. Lloyd C. Blankfein, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Goldman Sachs & Co.

Mr. James Dimon, Chief Executive Officer, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mr. Robert P. Kelly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bank of New York Mellon

Mr. Ken Lewis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bank of America

Mr. Ronald E. Logue, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, State Street Corporation

Mr. John J. Mack, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Morgan Stanley

Mr. Vikram Pandit, Chief Executive Officer, Citigroup

Mr. John Stumpf, President and Chief Executive Officer, Wells Fargo & Co.

Conferences

BB&T Capital Markets Transportation Services Conference, Coral Gables, FL (Day 1 of 2) Thomas Weisel Partners Technology & Telecom Conference, San Francisco, CA (Day 3 of 3) UBS Global Healthcare Services Conference, New York, NY (Day 3 of 3)All times ET.

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every morning as The Daily Precap. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.